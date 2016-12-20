Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Tears, sorrow as relatives bury another Biafran allegedly killed by Nigerian Army (Photos video)

A Facebook user by the name Calito Felipe has recounted how an Imo state Indigene was allegedly killed by soldiers in Rivers state for being in possession of the Biafran flag.

Felipe alleged that the victim, Ifeanyi Akaraka, was allegedly shot by soldiers when he was on his way to his shop on December 10 during the Rivers rerun election.

According to the account by the deceased younger brother, Ifeanyi was allegedly killed by a soldier attached the 2015 APC deputy governorship candidate in Rivers state, Asita Asita.

Read the full account of Ifeanyi Akaraka’s death below:

"I have never met Ifeanyi Akaraka before, I have not even heard of his name before his death, but I decided to leave all the way from Port Harcourt to Uloano Amandugwa in Isu LGA in Imo State to pay him last respect because of the circumstances surrounding his death.

READ ALSO: How former president Olusegun Obasanjo plans to help Buhari appease South-East region

Based on the account given to me by the deceased younger brother, Ifeanyi drove from his house to his shop about 5pm the day of the election believing that election was over, he met the 2015 APC deputy governorship candidate in Rivers State, Asita Asita with some soldiers molesting people on the highway in Ahoada East LGA, he reversed his car and tried to leave the scene but he was chased after by the soldiers, he stopped, one of the soldier saw a Biafran flag in his car, he short him twice on the leg for displaying Biafran flag on an election day in Nigeria. They left him there bleeding, he died later in the hospital but not without recounting his ordeal in the hands of soldiers attached to Asita.

That was how Ifeanyi Akaraka, a young man of 35-year-old lost his life to power hungry vultures. When I entered his father's compound for the funeral, I saw people crying and laying curses on his killers, I almost cried while trying to console his wife who is nursing their 3 weeks old baby. According to his younger brother, he was the backbone of their father and the breadwinner of the entire extended family, all hope is lost now that he is no more.

READ ALSO: How we stopped Buhari from coming to Enugu – IPOB

This is not the first time Igbos are being killed by Nigerian army in Rivers State, just few months ago, Magnus Abe also of the APC brought soldiers to look for Solomon Ndigbara, his political enemy and they ended up killing 36 innocent people in Ogoni, 5 out of that 36 persons were Igbo traders in Bori."

See more photos of the morning relatives below:

See video below:

So sad, when will the killing of the innocent stop?

