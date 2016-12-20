Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


FG scores BIG victory over Niger Delta militants in Rivers

- The NSCDC has warned youths in Rivers state to stay away from pipeline vandalisation even as it disclosed that it has arrested over 2000 suspects for engaging in the crime

- NSCDC says it has got convictions 44 of this number while several others are presently being arraigned in various courts

pipeline vandalisation arrests

The NSCDC has secured the arrested of over 2000 oil pipeline vandalisation suspects

Federal government security agency, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has announced the arrest of more than 2000 people for allegedly engaging in oil pipeline vandalisation.

READ ALSO: Christmas: Buhari orders governors to pay workers salaries

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Rivers Command of the NSCDC made this revelation known on Thursday, December 22, even as it disclosed that the arrests were made over a 12-month period, from January to December 2016.

The command said through its spokesman Michael Oguntuase that out of the over 2000 arrested, 44 have been convicted of the crime even as others are having their day in court.

He noted that the command has achieved 24-hour surveillance of the oil pipelines and would therefore always nab the criminals.

READ ALSO: President Buhari absent at Igbo Summit in Enugu after IPOB threat

He however warned youths in the state to shun crime, particularly oil pipeline vandalism because they would be caught.

“They should not go near any pipeline as the pipelines are heavily guarded 24 hours by the Corps,” he said.

NAIJ.com recalls that in the process of protecting pipelines, NSCDC officials often lose their lives to Niger Delta militants who attack the facilities.

Just recently 4 NSDC officials were killed by militants at an oil facility that they were protecting.

