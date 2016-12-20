Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Scandal: Governor Amosun's alleged multi billion naira mansion exposed (Photos, video)

A video clip of a multi-billion naira mansion under construction allegedly owned by Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has generated outrage.

Uproar over Governor Amosun' hidden multi billion naira mansion

Governor Amosun is allegedly building a multi-billion naira mansion in Abeokuta, Sahara Reporters claim.

The video which was uploaded on Facebook by Sahara Reporters on Thursday, December 22, contains clips of a massive building which took the camera person on a motor bike a while to capture a section of the huge structure.

Uproar over Governor Amosun' hidden multi billion naira mansion

A section of the mansion under construction Photo credits: Sahara Reporters.

Though the location of the uncompleted multi-billion naira mansion was not disclosed, Sahara Reporters stated that the building is situated in Abeokuta‬, the capital of Ogun state.

READ ALSO: Nigerians can’t afford costs of living - Ben Bruce

See more photos of the mansion allegedly owned by Governor Ibikunle Amosun below:

Since the video emanated, Governor Ibikunle Amosun has come under fire from a section of Nigerians who have accused him of corruption.

Others rained curses on the governor for allegedly building a massive mansion instead of providing good roads for Ogun state.

Read some comments below:

Afolabi Ganiu: "He's building it for EFCC,trust me,he cannot fix just 3km road in my area and wasting money on this stupid project,can he sleep in 2 rooms at d same time?NO."

READ ALSO: 2017 Budget will not bail Nigeria out of recession - Expert

SK Francis Okhankhue: "How old is this man? How many more years does he have here on earth given the average life span of man? If he is blessed with long life, at 80 can he be able to climb the staircase? Wasting resources and time pursuing vanity that will not stand the test of time! I would have expected him to invest in industry or better still set up foundation that will advance humanity."

Muhammad Muhammad: "Busy beautifying the earth without planning for underneath earth. In next 50 years, if this man is still alive, nothing on earth will fascinate him than wishing for death. May Allah guide us. Ameen thumma ameen."

Austinoe Olusegun "I say this today, many of them will flee from their palatial mansion when the revolution starts, they will seek shelter in the woods, trek several miles for safety, then it will dawn on them that their game is up. Let them continue with their mindless profligacy. I also visited Abeokuta and saw a massive Resort owned by a top former military ruler, an octogenarian still amassing so much wealth. Continue!!!"

Alli Balogun: "He's just going to sleep in one room! And after death he will be buried under the sand! Enjoy your life while you can and if you spend any government fund be ready to go to jail."

Adeogun Saheed Idowu: "Vanity upon vanity.A state where some civil servant are yet to receive october salary,where student that sat for may/june 2016 are yet see their result becos the governor has not pay their for their waec.where is mighty Abacha today,they never thought about after this life,they can even build castle in air and heaven if God permit them and never realise human are nothing but pencil in the hands of the creator."

Oluseyi Adedayo: "God punish the looters of Ogun state funds and still they cannot pay salaries. Posterity will judge o."

Omolayo Yomi: "The Governor is a disappointment to me he destroyed Alagbole Akute ,giwa ijoko road, now the road is abandoned. Now he is building mansion what a shame."

See video of the mansion below:

What is your suggestion, does this prove that Governor Ibikunle Amosun has questions to answer?

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

10 hours 37 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

10 hours 39 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

10 hours 42 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

10 hours 47 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

10 hours 53 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

11 hours 32 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

11 hours 52 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

11 hours 56 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

12 hours ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

12 hours 12 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

12 hours 24 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

12 hours 30 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

12 hours 40 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

13 hours 6 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 13:20:00 See full list of Buhari’s 47 ambassadors and their portfolios (updated)

See full list of Buhari’s 47 ambassadors and their portfolios (updated)

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly assigned portfolios to all the 47 career ambassadors cleared by the Senate. President Muhammadu Buhari has also urged ambassadors to be

0 News 22/12/2016 13:30:00 You NEED to drink this everyday if you want a flat stomach

You NEED to drink this everyday if you want a flat stomach

If you are interested in getting a flatter, toner stomach, you might be faced with the challenge of finding time to exercise or go to

0 News 22/12/2016 13:30:00 Scandal: Governor Amosun's alleged multi billion naira mansion exposed (Photos, video)

Scandal: Governor Amosun's alleged multi billion naira mansion exposed (Photos, video)

A video clip of a multi-billion naira mansion under construction allegedly owned by Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has generated outrage. Governor Amosun is allegedly

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 23/11/2016 02:30:00 You cannot run in 2019, go back to your farm in Daura – Group to Buhari

You cannot run in 2019, go back to your farm in Daura – Group to Buhari

– The Wailing Wailers has advised President Buhari not to run in 2019 general elections and go back to his farm – The group saddled with advocacy

0 Videos 07/12/2016 05:40:00 After Tinubu's denial, PDP opens up on mega party and attacks him

After Tinubu's denial, PDP opens up on mega party and attacks him

- PDP has said it would never think of forming a political party with ex-Lagos state governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former vice president Abubakar

0 Videos 15/12/2016 10:24:00 After deliberation, Nigerian Senate rejected nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman

After deliberation, Nigerian Senate rejected nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman

After an hour of deliberation the Nigerian Senate has rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

0 Videos 28/11/2016 03:57:00 Total number of inactive bank accounts in Nigeria stand at 30.26 million

Total number of inactive bank accounts in Nigeria stand at 30.26 million

– The total number of inactive bank accounts in Nigeria stand at 30.26 million – This is despite efforts by banks to retain old customers and

0 Videos 12/12/2016 03:40:00 We were singing and dancing when the church collapsed - Survivor

We were singing and dancing when the church collapsed - Survivor

- A survivor from the Akwa Ibom church building collapse said a lady had just been called for praise and worship when the incident happened -

0 Videos 12/12/2016 04:23:00 Why we won’t touch governors immunity clause – House of Reps

Why we won’t touch governors immunity clause – House of Reps

- The House of Representatives’ Special Ad-hoc Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution has said the immunity clause for sitting governors in the

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/12/2016 18:18:00 N- Power Program: Federal Government To Commence Payment Of N30,000 To 200,000 Graduates

N- Power Program: Federal Government To Commence Payment Of N30,000 To 200,000 Graduates

The Federal Government has announced its readiness to start paying N30, 000 monthly stipends to 200,000 graduates engaged under the N-Power job creation program before

0 News 21/12/2016 12:52:00 Truck Crushes 7-year-old Boy To Death While Running Errand For His Mother

Truck Crushes 7-year-old Boy To Death While Running Errand For His Mother

A sand-carrying truck has crushed a seven-year-old boy, identified as Prosper Eta, to death in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.It was learnt that the incident occurred on

0 News 21/12/2016 21:52:00 Ambode, Bagudu launch LAKE Rice in Lagos

Ambode, Bagudu launch LAKE Rice in Lagos

*50kg, N12,000; 25kg, N6,000; 10kg, N2,500 By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsur Olowoopejo LAGOS—Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and his Kebbi counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, yesterday, launched

0 News 22/12/2016 11:50:00 REVEALED! See the real reasons why there are so many single Nigerian ladies in the society

REVEALED! See the real reasons why there are so many single Nigerian ladies in the society

It has been discovered that there are many single ladies in the society. Most of these ladies are mature women who have all it takes

0 News 20/12/2016 07:40:00 Kemi Adeosun - Nigerian Govt Will Eliminate Forex Black Market

Kemi Adeosun - Nigerian Govt Will Eliminate Forex Black Market

Nigeria's finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun today announced that the country will eliminate forex black market.According to REUTERS, Adeosun said, the central bank (CBN) "has been

0 News 22/12/2016 05:03:00 Graduate Jobs In Nigeria: Saipem Oil & Gas - Furnace Supervisor

Graduate Jobs In Nigeria: Saipem Oil & Gas - Furnace Supervisor

Saipem is a large and international turnkey contractor in the oil & gas industry. The company enjoys a superior competitive position for the provision of

Most Watched Movies

cron