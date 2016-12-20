Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


You NEED to drink this everyday if you want a flat stomach

If you are interested in getting a flatter, toner stomach, you might be faced with the challenge of finding time to exercise or go to the gym. This little trick could make things easier.

Sure, there are no magic beverage that will make you look fit within a couple of days but if you are already good with your nutrition, this drink will speed up the results.

As long as you have already ditched the unhealthy foods, simply make this drink below and drink daily. You will be rocking a flatter and more toned abs sooner than you expect.

What you will need:

- 2 teaspoons of almond butter or coconut oil

- 2 tablespoons of Greek yoghurt

- 2 teaspoons of maple syrup or honey (which you prefer more)

- a little bit of a nutmeg

weight loss

Enjoy this blend of healthy foods daily to have a flatter stomach

What to do:

Simply pour all the ingredient into a blender and blend them together until smooth. Grab a glass and pour yourself some. It is actually quite tasty and enjoyable.

READ ALSO: Five dangerous foods you should never eat for breakfast

Check out other great weight loss smoothie recipe in the video below.

10 hours 37 minutes ago
10 hours 39 minutes ago
10 hours 42 minutes ago
10 hours 47 minutes ago
10 hours 53 minutes ago
11 hours 32 minutes ago
11 hours 52 minutes ago
11 hours 56 minutes ago
12 hours ago
12 hours 12 minutes ago
12 hours 24 minutes ago
12 hours 30 minutes ago
12 hours 40 minutes ago
13 hours 6 minutes ago
20/12/2016 08:28:00
20/12/2016 08:26:00
20/12/2016 08:24:00
20/12/2016 08:21:00
20/12/2016 08:18:00
20/12/2016 08:13:00
20/12/2016 07:48:00
20/12/2016 07:45:00
20/12/2016 07:41:00
20/12/2016 07:37:00

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly assigned portfolios to all the 47 career ambassadors cleared by the Senate. President Muhammadu Buhari has also urged ambassadors to be

If you are interested in getting a flatter, toner stomach, you might be faced with the challenge of finding time to exercise or go to

A video clip of a multi-billion naira mansion under construction allegedly owned by Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has generated outrage. Governor Amosun is allegedly

A shocking video has emerged online of an Abuja-based woman who uses her children to steal from supermarkets. According to a Facebook user, Don Collins, who

-Israel Akpodoro, former militant commander says he is now free, he no longer hides from security agents as in the days of militancy -He says he

- The Presidency has concluded the process for the sale of two presidential aircraft - The aircraft are a Falcon 7x executive jet and Hawker 4000 -

An innovative teenager has left a lot of people dumbfounded as she unveiled this beautiful creation. Rachal Lefleur spent months creating this toilet roll wedding dress. Rachel

The family of 8 which was thrown into mourning when six siblings all died tragically after eating poisoned flour meal by an unknown person, has

A few days ago, the Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, announced plans to increase the cost of data tariff in the country. Many Nigerians have responded passionately

By Peter Duru MAKURDI—Following his alleged involvement in a murder case, Benue State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Sekav Iyortyom, was, yesterday, suspended for

- The former governor of Adamawa state Murtala Nyako has reacted to a Supreme court judgment on an appeal against his impeachment - The former governor

A bride named Ou Qian from China was self-conscious about looking unattractive in her wedding gown so her husband, Wu Shuai, decided to wear her

These stories left me in stitches. lmaoo

A yet-to-be identified policeman in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, is in the eye of the storm after he was caught on camera

Mr Eazi has held his first ever ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos. The event held at the Landmark Event Centre, on Wednesday, December 21,

