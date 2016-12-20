You NEED to drink this everyday if you want a flat stomach

If you are interested in getting a flatter, toner stomach, you might be faced with the challenge of finding time to exercise or go to the gym. This little trick could make things easier.
Sure, there are no magic beverage that will make you look fit within a couple of days but if you are already good with your nutrition, this drink will speed up the results.
As long as you have already ditched the unhealthy foods, simply make this drink below and drink daily. You will be rocking a flatter and more toned abs sooner than you expect.
What you will need:
- 2 teaspoons of almond butter or coconut oil
- 2 tablespoons of Greek yoghurt
- 2 teaspoons of maple syrup or honey (which you prefer more)
- a little bit of a nutmeg
Enjoy this blend of healthy foods daily to have a flatter stomach
What to do:
Simply pour all the ingredient into a blender and blend them together until smooth. Grab a glass and pour yourself some. It is actually quite tasty and enjoyable.
Check out other great weight loss smoothie recipe in the video below.
