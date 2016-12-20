Breaking News: No new Chibok girls have been released- Garba Shehu

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu has debunked media reports that another 21 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from their school in 2014 have been released.
He made this disclosure via his Twitter handle, .
Although, the Presidential spokesman said, the DSS took the 21 Girls already secured to Yola, Adamawa State on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families.
His tweets below:
Related Articles
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December
Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest
Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the
Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life Early last week, there were reports
Most Watched VideosView all posts
These delicious photos of Flavour’s body will get you HOT and in the mood
Chinedu Okoli aka Flavour N’abania or Flavour is a popular Nigerian singer and performer. He was born on November 23, 1983 and today is his
Drunk burial workers stage Christmas party in morgue
Drunk burial workers stage Christmas party in morgue in Moscow
BREAKING: Another win for PDP as Senator George Sekibo thrashes APC
Senator Thompson George, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers East senatorial district, has been declared winner of the conclusive Legislative election by the
See What a Nigerian Actor was Caught Doing in the Hotel Room with a Lady (Video)
Nigerian comic actor and movie producer, Imeh Bishop popularly known as Okon Lagos was pictured goofing around in a hotel room with a young lady
Complains galore as luggage theft increases at Nigerian airports
- Cases of passengers losing items in their baggage to unknown persons is on the increase at Nigerian airports - This is despite efforts to increase
Ondo poll: Jonathan reportedly calls Jegede to decide PDP’s next line of action
– Jonathan reportedly calls Jegede to tell him to concede defeat in the best interest of Ondo people – Jegede is willing to accept defeat but
Most Read NewsView all posts
OPL 245: Former Minister Adoke Dismisses EFCC Suit Against Him
Nigeria’s immediate past Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, has dismissed his forthcoming prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, saying he
Why EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu Risks Imprisonment
A Chief Magistrate Court in Mpape, FCT, on Thursday issued a notice of committal action against the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes
Court sacks Kaduna’s LGs mgt c’ttee
By Luka Binniyat KADUNA—Justice Mairo Mohammed of Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna, yesterday, sacked the Interim Management Committees, IMC, appointed by Governor Nasir el-Rufai to run
Fitness Tips: How to run on the treadmill and not want to die, according to the guy who just ran 50 miles on one
Use these tricks to take your indoor training to the next level Thirty-three-year-old Jacob Puzey just set the speed record for running 50 miles on a
Truck drives block road, protest N10,000 daily tax by Kogi govt
Protesting truck drivers have blocked the Abuja-Lokoja-Okene highways since the early hours of Monday over the N10,000 tax. Daily N10,000 tax was imposed by the Kogi
2019 election will be a Tsunami – Wike
Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the “invasion” of the state by security agents during the December 10 legislative rerun
Post Your Comment below: >>