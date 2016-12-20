Another 21 Chibok girls reportedly released in Adamawa:

Another 21 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from their school in 2014 have been released.
The girls were brought to Yola International Airport in Yola, Adamawa State capital around 3pm on Thursday.
Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu has debunked media reports that another 21 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from their school in 2014 have been released.
The Nigerian Army troops rescued over 1,880 civilians from a Boko Haram redoubt in the restive northeast in the past week and arrested hundreds of insurgents, a military commander said on Wednesday.
The Sambisa forest, covering about 1,300 square kilometres (500 square miles), is a stronghold of the notorious jihadist group, who kidnapped more than 200 schoolgirls in 2014.
“During our operations in the period 14-21 December 2016, a total of 1,880 civilians were rescued from Boko Haram enclaves,” Major-general Leo Irabor said in a statement after a news conference in the northeastern city of Maiduguri on Wednesday.
Irabor added: “564 Boko Haram terrorists were arrested while 19 others surrendered to our troops. Also, seven suspected kidnappers and 37 foreigners were equally arrested.”
He said several Boko Haram fighters were killed and a cache of arms and ammunitions was discovered in the operation, part of a military campaign launched last year to clear the area of the jihadists.
Hundreds of civilians, including women and children, have also been freed in neighbouring Cameroon, said Irabor. Eight jihadist suspects were subsequently identified among them and taken into custody.
Boko Haram seeks to impose a hardline Islamic legal system in Nigeria’s mainly-Muslim north.
It has been blamed for the deaths of at least 20,000 people since 2009. The rebellion has also displaced some 2.6 million people, sparking a humanitarian crisis in the region.
The United Nations has warned that the affected region faces the “largest crisis in Africa”.
The UN estimates that 14 million people will need outside help next year because of the ongoing violence, particularly in Borno State in northeastern Nigeria, the country’s jihadist heartland.
Since early 2015, Nigerian military with the support of a regional force, have recaptured a swathe of territory from the insurgents.
But sporadic attacks on civilian soft targets have continued in the volatile region, including the use of female suicide bombers.
On December 9, two female suicide bombers killed 45 people and wounded 33 others when they detonated their explosives in a crowded market in Madagali, which has been previously targeted.
While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, the blasts bore all the hallmarks of Boko Haram.
Related Articles
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December
Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest
Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the
Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life Early last week, there were reports
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Buhari ready to probe SGF Babachir Lawal – Presidency
- Presidency says Buhari would hear the Senate and Babachir Lawal before deciding the fate of the SGF on alleged corruption - Lawal has accused the
Ondo election: Akeredolu reveals why he ‘shunned’ debate
– The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was absent at the live debate organised by a television station ahead of the
Governor Wike 'Caught On Tape Threatening To Kill Electoral Officers'
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been caught on tape as he held a telephone with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),
This food will 100% increase sperm count
Many Nigerian men are concerned about the problem of low sperm count. This issue can be solved with food that increases sperm count. At the
Speaker in trouble! set to be IMPEACHED for eyeing governor’s seat
– There seems to be mass anger at the Imo state House of Assembly following an alleged governorship ambition of the speaker which is said
Buhari to break his proposed $30 billion foreign loan plan into three tranches
- President Muhammadu Buhari will now break his proposed $30 billion foreign loan plan into three tranches - This is to ensure easy accessibility and possible
Most Read NewsView all posts
How I Had Sex With Many Dogs For Money – Lagos Girl
The story was shared by relationship adviser, Joro Olumofin of the seemingly young lady who recounted to him, her rare sexual experience with an Alsatian
See how the North is feeding fat on resources of the Niger Delta
Editor’s note: There are verifiable fact that the Niger Delta produces the food that feeds the entire nation. In this piece by ANNKIO BRIGGS, a
Where is the unity in Buhari’s government?
By Emmanuel Aziken Some senators were walking with an unusual gait and grandeur last Thursday after thumping Mr. Ibrahim Magu with a cavalier rejection of his
APC Supporters Shut Down Port Harcourt [See PHOTOS]
Supporters of the All Progressives Congress party, APC, in Rivers have shut down Port Harcourt, protesting what they termed killings of their members, harassment and
Obama Tells Putin: We Will Retaliate Over U.S. Election Hacks
President Barack Obama on Thursday vowed retaliatory action against Russia for its meddling in the U.S. presidential election, pointing to the probable that President Vladimir
Mimiko secretly recruiting 10,000 workers, selling govt. properties to cronies – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has raised alarm over alleged secret recruitment of workers by the outgoing government of Gov. Olusegun Mimiko
Post Your Comment below: >>