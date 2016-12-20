Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


DSS accuse Gov Wike of planning mayhem, breakdown of law and order in Abuja

By Ben Agande
Abuja – The Department of State services has accused the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike of recruiting youths in the federal capital Territory to create mayhem in the city that would have led to the break down of law and order.

In a statement in Abuja Thursday the spokesman of the service Tony Opuoyo said the service had arrested some of the recruited youths while the ring leader who it said was a personal aide of the president of the Senate was on the run.

The statement reads:

Nyesom Wike

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the general public that it has uncovered a sinister plot by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom WIKE to disrupt machinery of governance in strategic Federal Government agencies by provoking a violent breach of peace in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, today, 22nd December, 2016 and beyond especially at this yuletide season.

“To achieve this, the Governor had secured the services of one IKENGA Imo UGOCHINYERE, a Personal Aide to the a senator, to mobilize some hoodlums to execute their plan.

“The aim of the plot is to cause mayhem, a complete breakdown of law and order and cast the security agencies and the Federal Government in bad light. It is also intended to divert public and international attention from the ongoing Police investigation into the unwholesome role played by the Governor and some of his cronies in the violence that trailed the re-run election in Rivers State which resulted in the gruesome murder of civilians including the beheading of DSP Mohammed ALKALI and some of his colleagues as well as the brutalization of INEC staff who failed to do the bidding of the Governor.

More details soon

