Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Buhari urges governors to pay workers’ salaries from debt refunds

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested state governors to settle outstanding salaries and entitlements of their workers with at least 25 per cent of refunds to them from excess deductions for external debt service.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday.

President Buhari recently approved N552.74 billion to be paid in batches to all the states that are owed.

Thirty three of the affected states are, however, expected to receive 25 per cent of their approved sums in the first instance before this week runs out.

The refunds arose following the claims by them that they had been overcharged in deductions for external debt service between 1995 and 2002.

President Buhari

The statement quoted President Buhari as saying that “the issue of workers benefits, particularly salary and pensions must not be allowed to continue as a national problem and should be tackled with all the urgency that can be summoned.’’

The statement recalled that when the president assumed office last year, he declared an emergency over unpaid salaries, following the discovery that 27 out of the country’s 36 states had fallen behind in the payments to their workers, in some cases for up to a year.

“Following this, a bailout loan was issued to the states twice with a first batch of about N300 billion given to them in 2015 in the form of soft loans.

“The administration also got the Debt Management Office, DMO to restructure their commercial loans of over N660 billion and extended the life span of the loans.

“Because this did not succeed in pulling many of the states out of distress, the Federal Government this year gave out a further N90 billion to 22 states as yet another bailout loans under very stringent conditions.

“President Buhari has expressed the opinion all the time that the payment of salaries and pensions must be given priority to save both serving and retired workers and their families from distress,’’ the statement maintained.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

12 hours 37 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

12 hours 39 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

12 hours 42 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

12 hours 47 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

12 hours 53 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

13 hours 32 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

13 hours 52 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

13 hours 56 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

14 hours ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

14 hours 12 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

14 hours 24 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

14 hours 30 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

14 hours 40 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

15 hours 6 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 11:51:00 Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December

0 News 22/12/2016 11:45:00 Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the

0 News 22/12/2016 11:48:00 Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life ​Early last week, there were reports

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 19/12/2016 04:06:00 BREAKING: 2 female suicide bombers attack Maiduguri, blow selves up

BREAKING: 2 female suicide bombers attack Maiduguri, blow selves up

An attempt by two female suicide bombers to attack spots in Maiduguri, the capital of the troubled Borno state has failed with the attackers blowing

0 Videos 29/11/2016 07:56:00 These touching photos of Brazilian players involved in plane crash will make you cry

These touching photos of Brazilian players involved in plane crash will make you cry

On Tuesday, November 29 2016, there was a tragic report of a plane that crashed in Colombia which was carrying a Brazilian football team Chapecoense

0 Videos 05/12/2016 05:03:00 Mother sheds tears of happiness as her pilot son flew her from Lagos to Kano (photos)

Mother sheds tears of happiness as her pilot son flew her from Lagos to Kano (photos)

A mother was overwhelmed with complete joy as her son who recently became a pilot, flew her from Lagos to Kano. The young man shared a

0 Videos 20/12/2016 00:24:00 Governor set to appoint 6,000 new aides, create 50,000 jobs

Governor set to appoint 6,000 new aides, create 50,000 jobs

- Governor Ben Ayade says he would appoint 6, 000 new aides and create 50, 000 jobs as from January 2017 - He says the appointment

0 Videos 25/11/2016 06:01:00 Awww! Adorable twin babies caught fighting in their mother’s womb

Awww! Adorable twin babies caught fighting in their mother’s womb

An interesting video that shows a set of twins battling it out in their mother’s womb has captured quite a bit of attention online. In the

0 Videos 12/12/2016 06:42:00 PANIC in Nasarawa as petrol tanker explodes

PANIC in Nasarawa as petrol tanker explodes

There was fire outbreak on Monday, December 12, when a tanker heavily loaded with fuel exploded in Keffi, Nasarawa state. The heavily loaded tanker reportedly lost

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2016 09:01:00 Tajamuka wants Mugabe out of presidential race

Tajamuka wants Mugabe out of presidential race

Home | Africa | Tajamuka wants Mugabe out of presidential race A Pressure group #Tajamuka/ Sesijikile has vowed not to allow a 94 year old person

0 News 16/12/2016 16:07:00 Here's the huge role Vice President Osibanjo played at Zahra Buhari's wedding

Here's the huge role Vice President Osibanjo played at Zahra Buhari's wedding

The wedding of the daughter of a sitting president is always a huge and dignified event, especially if she is marry from a renowned family. Vice

0 News 17/12/2016 03:41:00 See Photos Of The Young Female Suicide Bomber Who Was Caught In Borno State..

See Photos Of The Young Female Suicide Bomber Who Was Caught In Borno State..

Nigerian soldiers in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force on Thursday thwarted an attempt by a female victim of Boko Haram to launch a suicide

0 News 17/12/2016 09:03:00 NASA published the list of plants that are the best air cleansers. They must be in every home!

NASA published the list of plants that are the best air cleansers. They must be in every home!

It’s not a secret for anyone that the air we breathe causes certain effect on our health. For the last few decades we started to

0 News 22/12/2016 10:43:00 How I Had Sex With Many Dogs For Money – Lagos Girl

How I Had Sex With Many Dogs For Money – Lagos Girl

The story was shared by relationship adviser, Joro Olumofin of the seemingly young lady who recounted to him, her rare sexual experience with an Alsatian

0 News 17/12/2016 21:25:00 RECESSION: Ugwuanyi and the BudgIT verdict

RECESSION: Ugwuanyi and the BudgIT verdict

By Dennis Agbo A report published by BudgIT  listed Enugu, Lagos and Rivers as the only states that still meet their recurrent needs in Nigeria, amid challenges

Most Watched Movies

cron