EFCC docks `NSCDC officer’ for alleged N145,000 job scam

Abuja – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (NSCDC) on Thursday in Kano arraigned one Joshua Dan-Daura alleged to be an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for job racketeering.

Dan-Daura, who is said to be a Deputy Suprintendent in the NSCDC, appeared before Justice Dije Aboki of the state High Court on a one-count charge of obtaining by false pretense.

The accused is alleged to have obtained N145,000 from one Yahaya Musa under the guise of securing a job for him in the corps. He denied the charge.

According to the prosecutor, Dan-Daura committed the alleged offence sometime in March, 2013 contrary to section 320 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 322 of the same Law.

Prosecution counsel, Musa Isah, asked the court for a trial date after the accused had pleaded not guilty.

However, the defence counsel moved an application praying the court to admit his client to bail pending the determination of the case.

Justice Aboki granted the accused person bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety who shall be a resident of Kano with a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

The case was adjourned to Jan. 25, 2017 for commencement of trial.

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

12 hours 37 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

12 hours 39 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

12 hours 42 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

12 hours 47 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

12 hours 53 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

13 hours 32 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

13 hours 52 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

13 hours 56 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

14 hours ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

14 hours 12 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

14 hours 24 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

14 hours 30 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

14 hours 40 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

15 hours 6 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December

Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the

Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life ​Early last week, there were reports

 The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) reveals why it is difficult for the EFCC to prosecute indicted leaders – The committee set by President Muhammadu

Barely 24 hours he was kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen, Orhifi Orovwagbarha Agbarha-Ide Ememoh II, the Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom in the Warri South local government

 A long list of government agencies could have their former bosses under the Goodluck Jonathan administration invited by the EFCC - The EFCC has confirmed that

A video of celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji, where she was captured twerking and choreographing to Stevie Wonder’s ‘Happy Birthday’, has emerged online and gone viral. Linda

Reno Omokri, a former spokesperson for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and the founder of the Mind of Christ Christian center in California, has reacted to the hike in data

– A former cashier in the Plateau state Government House has made a startling revelation – Yusuf Pam, told a probe panel of enquiry how he

Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December

CWAY Group is a multinational company specialized in the production & whole-sale supply of treated water, water dispensers, soft drinks, foods & beverages industry in

Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life ​Early last week, there were reports

Education stakeholders in the FCT have urged the three tiers of government to improve learning facilities in schools to boost academic performance in the country. The

Speaking of creativity, some people have greatness laced into their genetic codes; there is no way they will not display something unique in whatever situation

About a week ago, President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2017 appropriation bill to the National Assembly. The budget which is a N7.298 trillion proposal will become

