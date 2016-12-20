Re-run: Nwokocha denies ever involving in murder of DSP Alkali

The All Progressives Congress Party, APC, member, Augustine Onyekachi Wokocha, who was accused of involving in the killing of DSP Mohammed Alkali and his orderly in the recently conducted December 10 re-run election in Rivers state has denied ever involving in the dastardly act.
Wokocha who debunked the allegation in a statement he made available to newsmen on Thursday said that he has and always remains a law abiding citizen and politician who can never engage in acts that would soil his integrity.
“Before now I have served in various capacities first as a member of Rivers State House of Assembly and later as Commissioner for Power for nearly eight years. During my years as a parliamentarian and public officer, I have never been associated with politics of violence and I call on any concerned member of the public either in the state or outside to check the records.”
“Since we decided to join APC in 2013, there has been several attacks on my person and my community by those who have other political persuasions. In their desperation to prove their supremacy, they recruited boys who allegedly committed several murders of many APC members including Chief C. Adube and six members of his household, Chief G. Ahiaidu, Mr. Clever Orukwowu (APC LGA Youth Leader), Franklin Obi (APC Ward 4 Chairman), his pregnant wife and teenage son, Nwachukwu Levi Orekegba from my community (Okposi) among so many others and made my Local Area (ONELGA) ungovernable for us.”
“Many homes that were burnt are still deserted till date. Many of my kinsmen who fled for fear of these evil men are still living as refugees in other parts of the state or outside.”
“At the last count we had lost more than two hundred party members. Today the same people who are disturbing the peace in the community and who were alleged to have masterminded some of the high profile killings are now enjoying amnesty from the PDP led state government. The story I have told is in public domain for anyone to verify.”
“It is therefore condemnable that these same characters extended their dastardly acts to the law enforcement agents who came to maintain peace during the December 10th legislative re-run elections. What I find most shocking, however, in this sad, most regrettable and ignoble act and situation, is the determination of the leadership of the mischief makers to ensure that this ‘one killing too many’ on the 10th of December 2016, of our dear lawmen be credited to my person.”
“Let me say without equivocation that there is no iota of truth in this fabricated allegation. On the said election day, I was one person who conducted myself peacefully throughout the exercise against all provocation. I urge the law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate this allegation to ensure that the truth is laid bare.”
I have chosen the path of rectitude from birth, in defense of my responsible pedigree. Those who have chosen the path of crime and infamy must have the courage to stand and own up to their acts. Cowardice is a horrible vice to add to vicious criminality.”
“This campaign of calumny has failed like those before it.”
