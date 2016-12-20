SANs divided over FG’s moves to extradite, re-try James Ibori

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri
ABUJA – Senior legal practitioners in the court, Thursday, expressed divergent views over moves by the Federal Government to extradite and re-open criminal case against convicted former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori.
Whereas some of them insisted that such action would amount to “double jeopardy”, others disagreed, saying he was convicted under a foreign law.
Among those that urged FG to shelve the idea included a constitutional lawyer and human rights activists, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN.
He said: “The federal government cannot, should not and must not extradite, re-arrest and prosecute Ibori again, if the extradition, fresh arrest and prosecution are based on the same facts,events and circumstances as those under which he was earlier convicted in the UK and for which he has served his prison sentence.
Ibori after his release from prison in the United Kingdom.
“In law, that will amount to ‘double jeopardy’ which is not only antithetical to decency and our criminal justice system, but also tantamount to a blatant violation of section 36(9) of the 1999 Constitution which unambiguously provides that “no person who shows that he has been tried by any court of competent jurisdiction or Tribunal for a criminal offence and either convicted or acquitted shall again be tried for that offence or for a criminal offence having the ingredients as that offence save upon the order of a superior court”.
Related Articles
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December
Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest
Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the
Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life Early last week, there were reports
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Drunk Christmas revellers in Cardiff looking rather lousy
Loads of festive party-goers stumbled onto the street of Cardiff after a night of party looking a little worse for wear.
Drunk burial workers stage Christmas party in morgue
Drunk burial workers stage Christmas party in morgue in Moscow
Omg! Man Catches Wife Cheating With Another Man… What He Did to Her is Shocking (Watch Video)
A man has done the unthinkable in public after catching his wife with another man at a restaurant. An unidentified man has left people in shock
Complains galore as luggage theft increases at Nigerian airports
- Cases of passengers losing items in their baggage to unknown persons is on the increase at Nigerian airports - This is despite efforts to increase
How to Become a Millionaire in 3 Years - Daniel Ally
When most people say they want to be a millionaire, they’re really saying that they want to spend one million dollars. Besides winning the lotto
Governor Okowa mourns victims of Uyo church collapse
-Governor Okowa of Delta state expresses sadness over the death toll from the building collapse in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State -The Governor calls for laws to
Most Read NewsView all posts
Sex Talk: Study says men used to have penis bones, but then we got married
British researchers say evolutionary monogamy is the reason you lost your bone Ever wonder why you don’t have a penis bone, even though you call your erection a
Nico Rosberg: No word on champions successor till January, says Mercedes
Mercedes will not name Nico Rosberg's replacement until January, the team said on Thursday, amid reports they are chasing Valtteri Bottas from Williams. It comes with
TRULY GIFTED! See what this Yabatech artist created out of Coca Cola bottles
A student of Yaba college of Technology (YABATECH) has created some truly amazing artwork using bottles of the popular soft drink Coca Cola. In August 2016,
Beach soccer AFCON: Nigeria’s Sand Eagles through to semi-final
Two-time CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations winners Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles have qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing Beach Soccer Africa Cup
Would you rock this Keke Palmer's daring outfit? (WATCH)
Despite the freezing weather in New York, Keke Palmer stepped in his Sheer white mesh skirt and a studded cotton hoodie top. search feed search
Buhari's Kitchen Cabinet Blocks Magu From Meeting President
Mr. Ibrahim Magu, the embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been blocked from meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.According to
Post Your Comment below: >>