No evidence of plastic rice in Nigeria- Minister

Following the uncovering and seizure of several bags of the much dreaded plastic rice by the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Service, (NCS), yesterday, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Thursday, disclosed that Preliminary test results reveal there is no evidence backing claims that there were plastic rice in Lagos.

Recall that the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, Ikeja; Comptroller Haruna Mamudu said the unit seized no fewer than 102 bags of the plastic rice at a warehouse in Ikeja, Lagos.

Mamudu said, bags of plastic which has been packaged for sale during the yuletide were to be evacuated before operatives of the swooped on the managers of the warehouse.

According to Mamudu, the imported rice, which was branded as ‘best tomato’, had no manufacture, expiry date and NAFDAC registration number. 

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, the Minister said

Most Watched Movies

