No evidence of plastic rice in Nigeria- Minister

Following the uncovering and seizure of several bags of the much dreaded plastic rice by the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Service, (NCS), yesterday, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Thursday, disclosed that Preliminary test results reveal there is no evidence backing claims that there were plastic rice in Lagos.
Recall that the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, Ikeja; Comptroller Haruna Mamudu said the unit seized no fewer than 102 bags of the plastic rice at a warehouse in Ikeja, Lagos.
Mamudu said, bags of plastic which has been packaged for sale during the yuletide were to be evacuated before operatives of the swooped on the managers of the warehouse.
According to Mamudu, the imported rice, which was branded as ‘best tomato’, had no manufacture, expiry date and NAFDAC registration number.
In a tweet via his Twitter handle, the Minister said
Related Articles
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December
Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest
Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the
Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life Early last week, there were reports
Most Watched VideosView all posts
OMG! See What These Woman Was Caught Doing To Herself In A Public Train.. (Photos+Video)
Some commuters were left shocked after a woman was filmed on a train moving jerkily and making loud noises. The woman, who is wearing a
UNBELIEVABLE: This wedding dress was made entirely out of tissue paper (PHOTOS)
An innovative teenager has left a lot of people dumbfounded as she unveiled this beautiful creation. Rachal Lefleur spent months creating this toilet roll wedding dress. Rachel
HISTORY! Nigerian builds world's largest swimming pool
- Nigeria is creating an enviable record in the annals of global tourism history - The world's longest swimming pool is set to berth in the
Oil workers set to begin 3-day warning strike as Nigerians prepare for Christmas
- Oil workers in Nigeria have vowed to embark on a three-day warning strike - The workers said the strike action has become inevitable since the
Nigerian man appointed as first black bishop in Church of England
A Nigerian man, Woyin Karowei Dorgu has been appointed by the Church of England as a bishop. This makes Dorgu the first black bishop to
WICKED Jihadi parents kiss and hug little daughters, then send them to die in suicide bomb attack (Photos)
- Two unnamed parents have been accused of using one of their children as a suicide bomber in an attack on a police station - The
Most Read NewsView all posts
Why MMM payments got frozen: 2 main factors named
While Nigerian internet keep buzzing about the recent freezing of Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM), the world's largest Ponzi schemes of all time, its guiders are
Buhari meets Ghana’s President-elect Akufo-Addo
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja met with visiting President-elect of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, behind closed doors Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting,
Buhari signs 8 Bills into law-Presidency
By Levinus NwabughioguABUJA – Presidency Tuesday night disclosed that President Mohammadu Buhari has assented to 8 new Bills. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on
Boko Haram: Buratai warns against delay in payment of troops’ salaries
By Joseph Erunke ABUJA — CHIEF of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, yesterday, warned against delay in payment of salaries and allowances of troops engaged
My concert OLIC 3 will be talked about for years, Olamide boasts
By Ayo Onikoyi Olamide, who has revealed that his concert OLIC 3 holding on the 26th of December, 2016 at EKO Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island,
Messi deserves Ballon d’Or every year, says Bartomeu
Barcelona star Lionel Messi should win the Ballon d’Or award every year, according to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, after the Argentine was beaten to
Post Your Comment below: >>