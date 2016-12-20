Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Deji Sasegbon: A good man departs – Aregbesola

I received the news of the passage of Deji with a heavy heart. I have known him for more than two decades as our paths crossed now and then professionally, politically and socially and we became friends.

But we got really close after the disputed 2007 governorship election which I contested in the State of Osun.

He was a strong member of the legal team that brilliantly prosecuted my legendary case at the election petition tribunal in Osogbo, the Court of Appeal in Ibadan, the retrial at the second tribunal and again at the Court of Appeal in Ibadan where the final judgement returned our gubernatorial mandate after 42 months of a titanic legal struggle.

Deji

Deji was a hero of that titanic legal battle. He gave his all in diligence, devotion, dedication, commitment and zeal. He never missed a single sitting throughout the entire length of the hearing in Osogbo and Ibadan roundabout.

It was therefore distressing to learn of his indisposition for some time and the ultimate translation of such an extraordinary personality as the cold hands of death snatched him.

Barrister Deji Sasegbon was a good man who excelled in his chosen profession, in his community and the society at large.

He was an epitome of Omoluabi, the quintessential Yoruba person in hard work, charity, honour, integrity, courage and chivalry. He was a generous spirit.

Deji established himself in his profession as the archetypal lawman – an advocate, a defender, a crusader, a constitutionalist, a stickler to procedure and the rule of lawand an eminent legal scholar.

His weekly law publications will constitute an unperishable legacy to the legal profession in Nigeria and anywhere they will be cited in the world.

As painful as the loss of Deji is to all of us, we are consoled by the fact of his exemplary life and sterling character.“Carve your name on hearts, not tombstones. A legacy is etched into the minds of others and the stories they share about you”, says Shannon L. Alder.

As I grieve at his untimely passage, I pray for succour and relief for his doting and dedicated wife and loving children. May he wake up to joyful activities in his new station.

Amin.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Governor, State of Osun.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

12 hours 37 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

12 hours 39 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

12 hours 42 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

12 hours 47 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

12 hours 53 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

13 hours 32 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

13 hours 52 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

13 hours 56 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

14 hours ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

14 hours 12 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

14 hours 24 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

14 hours 30 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

14 hours 40 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

15 hours 6 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 11:51:00 Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December

0 News 22/12/2016 11:45:00 Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the

0 News 22/12/2016 11:48:00 Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life ​Early last week, there were reports

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/12/2016 06:20:00 Lagos banker allegedly hired two assassins to murder her husband

Lagos banker allegedly hired two assassins to murder her husband

- A Lagos based banker hires two assassins to kill her husband after the dissolution of their marriage by the court - Police arrest the suspected

0 Videos 01/12/2016 08:51:00 Maikanti Kacalla Baru, NNPC boss makes special vow as Buhari plans to present budget to NASS

Maikanti Kacalla Baru, NNPC boss makes special vow as Buhari plans to present budget to NASS

 The  Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Kacalla Baru, was in Benin where he spoke about the corporation’s next line of action – Godwin

0 Videos 16/12/2016 03:59:00 Buhari ready to probe SGF Babachir Lawal – Presidency

Buhari ready to probe SGF Babachir Lawal – Presidency

- Presidency says Buhari would hear the Senate and Babachir Lawal before deciding the fate of the SGF on alleged corruption - Lawal has accused the

0 Videos 09/12/2016 09:22:00 Trump vs. Clinton: How Big Data and scientists helped Trump win the election?

Trump vs. Clinton: How Big Data and scientists helped Trump win the election?

Trump vs. Clinton: How did Trump win the presidential election? A few days ago, Swiss “Das Magazin” published an investigation about how the technology of personalized

0 Videos 07/12/2016 07:44:00 Shiite Islamic group assassinated Muslim clerics, attacked emir of Zaria

Shiite Islamic group assassinated Muslim clerics, attacked emir of Zaria

ust days after the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria was declared a terrorist group by the Kaduna state government, more revelations have emerged about the

0 Videos 12/12/2016 10:31:00 Omg! Watch Nigerian Groom and His American Bride Do Amazing Dance Moves at Their Wedding (Video)

Omg! Watch Nigerian Groom and His American Bride Do Amazing Dance Moves at Their Wedding (Video)

A Nigerian man and his American wife has left people thrilled at their wedding reception with their amazing dance moves. This video is already trending online.

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/12/2016 13:24:00 Free oil money damaged Nigeria- Prof. Olaitan

Free oil money damaged Nigeria- Prof. Olaitan

Former Vice-Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Prof. Wale Olaitan, said that Nigeria has an unproductive and poor economy based on bonanza from oil sector. He said

0 News 17/12/2016 03:05:00 Happy birthday to our change leader, Nigerians celebrate Buhari @74

Happy birthday to our change leader, Nigerians celebrate Buhari @74

Nigeria's very own change leader, President Muhammadu Buhari is 74-years-old today, December 17, 2016. President Buhari was born on December 17, 1942, in Daura, Katsina. He

0 News 16/12/2016 17:30:00 The Gbagbo And Koroma Treatment Is Inevitable For Yaya Jammeh Says Buhari's Spokesman In A Tribute To His Boss At 74

The Gbagbo And Koroma Treatment Is Inevitable For Yaya Jammeh Says Buhari's Spokesman In A Tribute To His Boss At 74

What a helluva week for a man who turns 74 today. In one day, in his birthday week, he flew from Abuja to Monrovia, from

0 News 18/12/2016 08:40:00 Twitter users share most insulting excuses they've ever been told by cheating partners

Twitter users share most insulting excuses they've ever been told by cheating partners

These stories left me in stitches. lmaoo

0 News 20/12/2016 10:27:00 BREAKING! Buhari receives Ghana President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo at the Villa

BREAKING! Buhari receives Ghana President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo at the Villa

On Monday, December 19, Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo visited Nigeria for the first time since winning election in his country.Akufo-Addo attended the Imo state Thanksgiving

0 News 19/12/2016 06:51:00 74 journalists killed worldwide in 2016- media watchdog

74 journalists killed worldwide in 2016- media watchdog

Seventy-four journalists and other media workers were killed worldwide in 2016, the majority of whom 53 died as a result of targeted attacks, media watchdog,

Most Watched Movies

cron