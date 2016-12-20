Ibori’s kinsman dies while celebrating his freedom

By Joshua Erubami
The last may not have been heard of the overwhelming jubilations and celebrations that rocked the cheery news of Chief James Ibori’s regained freedom from the United kingdom prisons as a young kinsman of the ex-Governor was involved in a ghastly auto crash that claimed his life and sent fear down the spine of many.
The deceased, simply identified as Ochuko, was said to be a commercial motorcyclist (popularly known as Okada) plying the major roads linking the various communities of Oghara, the administrative headquarters of Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.
According to an eyewitness who only gave his name as Mackson Omomedia, Ochuko was riding along the Sapele/Benin expressway when he got the information that Ibori had been finally set free from the prison, having served a 13 year jail term.
Omomedia revealed that the boy was between the ages of 19 and 25 and that the accident occurred around 5:00 pm on Wednesday, adding that “a woman had just alighted from his machine (motorcycle) when he decided to join the celebration train of Ibori’s return. Unfortunately for him, he was hit by a car and he died”.
“I couldn’t identify the brand and model of the car because it was compressed due to the accident, but with the shape, it must be a sport flashing ashes coloured car”, Omomedia said.
Another eyewitness account said the deceased had already joined the celebration train and was flamboyantly displaying his cycling skills when he got knocked down by a “jeep” that was on top gears.
The source who craved anonymity disclosed that Ochuko was immediately taken to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara where he reportedly died after all efforts to revive him proved abortive.
Contacted, the Chairman of the Ethiope West Local Government Council, Hon. Solomon Golley confirmed the sad development.
Golley described the death as unfortunate and avoidable, noting that he had always advised motorcyclists and other road users to embrace care and caution on roads, especially during the festive period.
While condoling with the family of the deceased over the unexpected loss, the Local Government Chairman prayed that the departed soul rests in the eternal peace of the Almighty Creator, just as he cautioned road users to celebrate the release of Ibori with care and moderation.
Although efforts to reach the immediate family members of the deceased were not successful, some residents of Oghara town mourned the loss on their Facebook pages, wondering why such negative development should prop up to mar the celebration of “their political hero”.
Related Articles
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December
Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest
Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the
Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life Early last week, there were reports
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Angry Fayose attacks Justice Okon Abang, reveals why
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has described Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja as a cancer that is capable of destroying
Drunk burial workers stage Christmas party in morgue
Drunk burial workers stage Christmas party in morgue in Moscow
See the plastic rice that is being sold in Nigerian markets due to recession (video)
Nigerians are responding in diverse ways to the economic recession. We need not remind you that times are tough and things are hard in our
Heart of gold! Aisha Buhari donates bags of rice to Christians for Christmas
Wife of Nigeria’s president, Hajiya Aisha Buari, on Thursday, December 14, donated some bags of rice and cartons of liquid milk to the Christian community
REVEALED! How MMM promoters exploited Nigeria's weak laws
- Fresh insights have emerged on why Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM) thrived in Nigeria - The federal government could not stop the promoters of the scheme -
This lioness is really hurt. What will happen next?
The lions are mammals which are supposed to be one of the lagrest cats all over the world. The only one type of cats is
Most Read NewsView all posts
FG Finally Launches Information App, FGN IAPP
The federal government has launched a new information app entitled: “Federal Government of Nigeria Information App (FGN IAPP),” to help close information gap between the
Man gruesomely murdered on 24th birthday
A family, whose son was shot dead in Ojuelegba, Lagos, on his 24th birthday, has cried out to police for justice against the assailants who
Kayode Fayemi to purchase 38 Nissan vehicles for N328m
Abuja – Dr Kayode Fayemi, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development says N328 million is earmarked to purchase 38 Nissan Hillux vehicles for 36
Rivers State: Gang Member Arrested With Beheaded Police Officer's Phone, Names Sponsor
The police have arrested a member of the gang that killed Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Alkali, and his driver in Uju Forest, Omoku area
Taraba Workers Shut Secretariat Over 8-Month Salaries Arrears
Taraba State government’s workers have shut down the state secretariat in Jalingo to protest against the non-payment of their salaries.Acting on the platform of the
Nigeria: Unemployment Rate Rises to 13. 9% – NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday said the country’s unemployment rate has risen from 13.3 per cent in the second quarter of this year
Post Your Comment below: >>