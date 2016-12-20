Southern Kaduna crisis: Buhari mandates Gov el-Rufai to restore peace

By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State to ensure adopt measures that would restore peace and tranquility in southern part of the state.
The order is coming on heels of the incessant clashes between the communities and suspected armed herdsmen in southern Kaduna where many lives had been lost.
Speaking with State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, Governor el-Rufai who said he was at the State House to give president Buhari updates on the issue disclosed some of his efforts aimed at restoring normalcy in the state.
He also disclosed that curfew had been imposed on the troubled zone to forestall any eventuality.
He said: “I came to brief the President about the situation in Southern Kaduna, what happened in the last few days and outlined to him the measures we have been taking as state government with the support of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Security.
“The President has given us unqualified support to stabilize the state and bring all those responsible for the violation our laws to justice.
“So, we have the full support of the President to move on and we quite confident that things will return to normal very soon.
“Well, we have curfew even on Christmas day but it is for twelve hours. People will be able to get out in the morning at 6am and be back at 6pm, it is because of the security situation.
“I don’t think the state government should be held blamed. Those responsible for the violence that broke out in those parts of the state should be held responsible for that. We have not imposed curfew in other parts of the state. We had to impose curfew here because of the situation that was caused by irresponsible behaviour by certain people.”
Related Articles
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December
Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest
Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the
Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life Early last week, there were reports
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Shocking! Watch how young woman turned to a man-beater (video)
In recent times, there have been issues on domestic violence with the world taking sides with women who have suffered various forms of abuse. Black woman
See the killer substance ladies are putting on their face and body (Photos)
The cosmetics industry is a billion dollar giant. More than five make-up can be found in every home on the the average. This shows significantly
Love or juju? Nigerian man lies flat on floor to propose to girlfriend (photos)
On Monday, December 11, a Nigerian man set social media on fire when he lay flat on the ground to propose to his girlfriend. Olise didn't
More Jonathan aides fall into EFCC trouble over missing N450bn (see list)
A long list of government agencies could have their former bosses under the Goodluck Jonathan administration invited by the EFCC - The EFCC has confirmed that
Blast as fireworks market goes in flames, injures dozens
An explosion occurred, Tuesday, at a large fireworks market near Mexico City injuring at least 60 people. Video from the explosion showed plumes of smoke in
Buhari set to storm South-East despite IPOB's threat
- President Muhammadu Buhari will be attending the economic and security summit in Enugu state - The summit will seek to address issues of conflict in
Most Read NewsView all posts
Xmas in a recession
By Josephine Agbonkhese, Chris Onuoha & Anino Aganbi IN the last three decades of its operation, Jaji Nigeria Limited (not firm’s real names) has made it
NDIC, CBN set up committee to study Bitcoin •Declare MMM illegal
Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, the Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC), on Friday said the commission and CBN had set up a committee to look
FIFA panel upholds 1-year ban on ex- German FA head Niersbach
FIFA’s Appeals Committee on Friday rejected an appeal by former German Football Association (DFB) President Wolfgang Niersbach, maintaining a one-year ban on him imposed in
Other Tribes Also Rear Cows, Not Only Fulani – Sultan
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, on Monday, in Enugu, reiterated that the Fulani were not responsible for herdsmen attacks in different parts
OMG! See what this hairstylist did to a bald woman's head (photos)
There are so many talented people in the society; some of these people are simply creative and know what to do to transform their clients. Bald
In Syria: UN votes to set up panel to prepare war crimes cases
The UN General Assembly on Wednesday agreed to set up a panel to gather evidence on war crimes in Syria, taking a first step toward
Post Your Comment below: >>