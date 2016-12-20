Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Our new high schools will bring the best out of our students – Aregbesola

Osun state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Tuesday, said that the decision to conduct qualifying examinations into the state’s newly built mega high schools is aimed at getting the most serious students into the schools.

He said any student that qualifies to be enrolled in the school is considered good enough and such would encourage others to aspire to aim higher in their educational pursuits.

Aregbosola

He advised parents not to see it as a means by government to deprive their children entrance into the new schools, noting that they will be made to write an entrance examination where the most serious students will be selected.

The Governor stated this while speaking at the annual Children Christmas party organised by the wife of the Governor, Alhaja Sherifat Aregbesola.

He said it is a move implemented so as to further sanitize the state’s education sector and bring the best out of the system.

“I urge you parents to go and obtain the entrance forms into our new high schools. Don’t listen to mischief makers who are trying to deceive you about our good plans.”

“Those who obtain the forms will be selected through an examination which we believe will enable us get the best of the best into the schools for optimum performance.

“Our plans for the new high schools will go a long way in raising the standard of education in the state and we want you to key into the process”

While congratulating the children on the celebration of another Xmas party, the governor charged them to take their education seriously for them to become great future leaders.

He said the present administration in the state is spending so much in developing educational facilities in the state because his administration believes investing in the future of children through education is best way to guarantee a better future for the state.

The Governor held that the state government believes so much in creating a good platform for the growth and development of the Osun child so that they can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their peers from any part of the world.

He said, “As you are celebrating another christmas party today, I want you to know that our administration is spending so much in education because we believe so much in developing you for the future.

“We know you are our future and we believe that no amount of money spent into developing you will be wasted as you are our future and we want our future to be bright through you.

“I advise you to always face your education so that the huge investment of government in your education can be productive.

“We want you to be able to compete with any of your peers in the world, that is why we are investing in building state of the art schools that can compete with the best in the world.

“We are investing huge amount in the “O meal” programme because we believe through good food that are nutritious, your brains can be well developed for you to have the required mental capacity to face academic challenges”

In a welcome address, the wife of the Governor advised parents and all those present to always find time out of their busy schedules to recreate and interact with one another.

While commending parents on the care of their children, Alhaja Aregbesola implored children in the state to obey lawful instructions of their parents, guidance and teachers while advising them embrace hard work and shun all forms of immoral behaviour.

According to her, “It is expedient for you to step aside occasionally from your routine activities to come around from your different homes and socio-economic back grounds for leisure, recreation and interact with one another.

“I call on parents and guardians to continue to take care of their children because they are our future. I also charge you children to be obedient at all times and face your education for you to be great in future” she said.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

12 hours 37 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

12 hours 39 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

12 hours 42 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

12 hours 47 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

12 hours 53 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

13 hours 32 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

13 hours 52 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

13 hours 56 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

14 hours ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

14 hours 12 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

14 hours 24 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

14 hours 30 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

14 hours 40 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

15 hours 6 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 11:51:00 Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December

0 News 22/12/2016 11:45:00 Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the

0 News 22/12/2016 11:48:00 Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life ​Early last week, there were reports

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/12/2016 05:08:00 Justice Ademola, wife appears in court, avoids photojournalists (photos)

Justice Ademola, wife appears in court, avoids photojournalists (photos)

- Justice Adeniyi Ademola and his wife, Olabowale finally showed up in court today, December 13 - The couple were absent at failed to show up

0 Videos 05/12/2016 07:57:00 Thousands of Nigerians storm Abuja court against Ibraheem El-Zakzaky

Thousands of Nigerians storm Abuja court against Ibraheem El-Zakzaky

Thousands of Nigerians are currently protesting against the ruling of a court that incarcerated leader of the Shiite Islamic movement in Nigeria, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky

0 Videos 01/12/2016 04:53:00 7 incredibly bewitching photos of sacked director general of NTDC

7 incredibly bewitching photos of sacked director general of NTDC

Sally Mbanefo is a drop dead gorgeous woman in her 50s. She believes her smile is her best facial feature and always smiles any opportunity

0 Videos 05/12/2016 01:15:00 Scandal! NSCDC commandant-general allegedly involved in MASSIVE recruitment racket

Scandal! NSCDC commandant-general allegedly involved in MASSIVE recruitment racket

- The NSCDC has been accused to have reportedly recruited about 100 new officers without following the due process as required by law - The NSCDC

0 Videos 07/12/2016 03:41:00 Buhari to break his proposed $30 billion foreign loan plan into three tranches

Buhari to break his proposed $30 billion foreign loan plan into three tranches

- President Muhammadu Buhari will now break his proposed $30 billion foreign loan plan into three tranches - This is to ensure easy accessibility and possible

0 Videos 23/11/2016 02:30:00 CORRUPTION: N2.175 billion fraud discovered in Ministry of Defence

CORRUPTION: N2.175 billion fraud discovered in Ministry of Defence

– Presidential committee investigating arms purchase has uncovered a whopping N2.175 billion fraud in one of the agencies of the Ministry of Defence – The diverted

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 16/12/2016 05:45:00 INEC to conclude Rivers rerun elections in 2017

INEC to conclude Rivers rerun elections in 2017

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Friday said it would conclude the two outstanding state assembly rerun elections in Rivers state in 2017. The Chairman of the

0 News 20/12/2016 10:11:00 Xmas: Event planners decry poor patronage, say celebrants resort to family, friends

Xmas: Event planners decry poor patronage, say celebrants resort to family, friends

Event planners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday decried low turnout of celebrants willing to engage their services in the Christmas season. Some of

0 News 17/12/2016 14:56:00 The office of a Bishop: The big misunderstanding

The office of a Bishop: The big misunderstanding

By LUCKY OJI- BOOK REVIEW Evangelist Gabriel Mete in this 125-page book, The Office of a Bishop, X-rays the level of decadence the Nigerian 21st century church

0 News 16/12/2016 08:27:00 Latest Music: Yemi Alade, Trey Songz sing “Follow Me” [Produced by DJ Maphorisa]

Latest Music: Yemi Alade, Trey Songz sing “Follow Me” [Produced by DJ Maphorisa]

Ever wondered what the fusion between Trey Songz and Yemi Alade would sound like? Well then, get in here and see for yourself their new

0 News 22/12/2016 04:18:00 Real Madrid To Make Big Money Bid For Messi – Graham Hunter

Real Madrid To Make Big Money Bid For Messi – Graham Hunter

Spanish football expert, Graham Hunter, has claimed that Real Madrid will make an audacious bid to sign Lionel Messi from rivals, Barcelona.Madrid will be able

0 News 16/12/2016 10:57:00 GOOD NEWS! Cameroon, Nigeria reopen border as Boko Haram get weaker

GOOD NEWS! Cameroon, Nigeria reopen border as Boko Haram get weaker

- The border between Nigeria and Cameroon has been completely reopened for the first time in three years - It’s a key sign of progress in

Most Watched Movies

cron