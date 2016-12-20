Check out this Nigerian model with a 20inch waist & huge butt (WATCH)

search feed
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December
Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest
The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the
Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
Early last week, there were reports
Nigeria, other countries lost $16.3 trillion
- Nigeria and other developing countries lost about $16.3 trillion between 1980 and 2012 - This is due to leakages in the balance of payments, trade
Buhari’s committee EXPOSES Nigerians richer than the country
The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) reveals why it is difficult for the EFCC to prosecute indicted leaders – The committee set by President Muhammadu
Tiny rescue puppy twerks with delight while enjoying dinner
This tiny rescue puppy twerks while enjoying her dinner. It is reported that she required assistance to eat a week before this video was filmed.
Failure galore as WAEC releases 2016/17 results
- The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the 2016/2017 GCE examination results - 176,621 candidates registered for the examination - 13,488 candidates had their results
Madonna expressed disappointment with the outcome of the US Presidential elections
Madonna has expressed disappointment with the outcome of the US Presidential elections. Speaking to Billboard magazine, she said Trump's victory felt like someone died and she
Do not be intimidated, Acting CJN counsel judges
The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walters Onnoghen has charged justices to resist blackmail - Onnoghen made the comment when he was speaking to
Pamodzi, Meadow to organise Christmas Academy for kids
New grounds would be broken in sports development in Nigeria from December 20 to 23 when sports marketing giants Pamodzi Sports Marketing Company in conjunction with
Heartbreaking! Woman loses 5th husband, this happens
- A Kenyan woman who has been married to five husbands, who are all dead has become quite the talk of a little commune in
FG not responsible for Nigeria’s woes – El-Rufai, Udoma
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Federal Government on Thursday said the present administration was not responsible for the current economic situation which is impoverishing Nigerians. The Minister of
Peter Obi Meets Father Mbaka In Enugu [See PHOTOS]
Some photos emerged of former Governor of Anambra State meeting with the fiery Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike
This governor's aide was beaten up by irate students over N300,000 windfall
- A victory celebration organised by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state almost ended in chaos - The governor's aide was reportedly beaten up by
Ponzi Schemes: Pentecostal Churches are Worse than MMM - OAP Freeze
Nigerian On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze is of the opinion that pentecostal churches in Nigeria are worse than the popular ponzi scheme, MMM Nigeria.On Social
