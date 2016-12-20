Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Check out this Nigerian model with a 20inch waist & huge butt (WATCH)

Nigerian model Uche is one of the most beautiful women on Instagram. She has a 20inch waist, 36 inch hips and a D cup breasts...and it's all natural.

search feed

search feed

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

12 hours 36 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

12 hours 38 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

12 hours 41 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

12 hours 46 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

12 hours 52 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

13 hours 31 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

13 hours 51 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

13 hours 55 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

13 hours 59 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

14 hours 11 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

14 hours 23 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

14 hours 29 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

14 hours 39 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

15 hours 5 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 11:51:00 Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December

0 News 22/12/2016 11:45:00 Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the

0 News 22/12/2016 11:48:00 Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life ​Early last week, there were reports

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/12/2016 11:48:00 Nigeria, other countries lost $16.3 trillion

Nigeria, other countries lost $16.3 trillion

- Nigeria and other developing countries lost about $16.3 trillion between 1980 and 2012 - This is due to leakages in the balance of payments, trade

0 Videos 30/11/2016 00:36:00 Buhari’s committee EXPOSES Nigerians richer than the country

Buhari’s committee EXPOSES Nigerians richer than the country

 The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) reveals why it is difficult for the EFCC to prosecute indicted leaders – The committee set by President Muhammadu

0 Videos 02/12/2016 08:19:00 Tiny rescue puppy twerks with delight while enjoying dinner

Tiny rescue puppy twerks with delight while enjoying dinner

This tiny rescue puppy twerks while enjoying her dinner. It is reported that she required assistance to eat a week before this video was filmed.

0 Videos 17/12/2016 06:20:00 Failure galore as WAEC releases 2016/17 results

Failure galore as WAEC releases 2016/17 results

- The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the 2016/2017 GCE examination results - 176,621 candidates registered for the examination - 13,488 candidates had their results

0 Videos 06/12/2016 01:43:00 Madonna expressed disappointment with the outcome of the US Presidential elections

Madonna expressed disappointment with the outcome of the US Presidential elections

Madonna has expressed disappointment with the outcome of the US Presidential elections. Speaking to Billboard magazine, she said Trump's victory felt like someone died and she

0 Videos 17/12/2016 04:05:00 Do not be intimidated, Acting CJN counsel judges

Do not be intimidated, Acting CJN counsel judges

 The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walters Onnoghen has charged justices to resist blackmail - Onnoghen made the comment when he was speaking to

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 15/12/2016 20:25:00 Pamodzi, Meadow to organise Christmas Academy for kids

Pamodzi, Meadow to organise Christmas Academy for kids

New grounds would be broken in sports development in Nigeria from December 20 to 23 when sports marketing giants Pamodzi Sports Marketing Company in conjunction with

0 News 21/12/2016 15:06:00 Heartbreaking! Woman loses 5th husband, this happens

Heartbreaking! Woman loses 5th husband, this happens

- A Kenyan woman who has been married to five husbands, who are all dead has become quite the talk of a little commune in

0 News 16/12/2016 03:56:00 FG not responsible for Nigeria’s woes – El-Rufai, Udoma

FG not responsible for Nigeria’s woes – El-Rufai, Udoma

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Federal Government on Thursday said the present administration was not responsible for the current economic situation which is impoverishing Nigerians. The Minister of

0 News 19/12/2016 09:09:00 Peter Obi Meets Father Mbaka In Enugu [See PHOTOS]

Peter Obi Meets Father Mbaka In Enugu [See PHOTOS]

Some photos emerged of former Governor of Anambra State meeting with the fiery Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike

0 News 20/12/2016 05:08:00 This governor's aide was beaten up by irate students over N300,000 windfall

This governor's aide was beaten up by irate students over N300,000 windfall

- A victory celebration organised by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state almost ended in chaos - The governor's aide was reportedly beaten up by

0 News 20/12/2016 06:07:00 Ponzi Schemes: Pentecostal Churches are Worse than MMM - OAP Freeze

Ponzi Schemes: Pentecostal Churches are Worse than MMM - OAP Freeze

Nigerian On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze is of the opinion that pentecostal churches in Nigeria are worse than the popular ponzi scheme, MMM Nigeria.On Social

Most Watched Movies

cron