How We Stopped Buhari From Coming To Enugu - IPOB

IPOB in a statement circulated on Thursday, December 22, said the group succeeded in preventing president Buhari from attending the South-East Economic and Security Summit (SEESS) in Enugu.
“The indigenous people of Biafra IPOB worldwide and it's leadership commend the people of Biafra over their supports towards stopping the president Muhamadu Buhari not to attend the economic summit in Enugu today been 22nd December 2016.
“We thank everybody who participated in making these efforts a reality because the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other leadership have drafted 2020 men to Enugu who are ready to die with Buhari today in Enugu.
The IPOB spokesperson Powerful Emma said the global community would have had the opportunity to justify the killings and illegal arrest of its members by the Nigerian government had the president visited.
search feed
search feed
Related Articles
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December
Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest
Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the
Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life Early last week, there were reports
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Prostitutes Have Taken Over My Community – Abuja Chief Cries Out
The leader of Utako Community, Abuja, Alhaji Abdullahi Isha, has cried out to the police over the influx of sex hawkers into the community. He lamented
Ward Chairman Allegedly Abducted And Murdered During Election In Rivers. Photos/Video
A Peoples Democratic Party PDP ward chairman in Kahan LGA, Mr Lenee Neebani, was allegedly abducted and killed during the just concluded rerun election in
For real? Nigerian man finds love on MMM
MMM stands for Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox and it is a money-making scheme which promises 30 per cent Return on Investment (ROI) after 30 days. According
Drunk Christmas revellers in Cardiff looking rather lousy
Loads of festive party-goers stumbled onto the street of Cardiff after a night of party looking a little worse for wear.
You cannot run in 2019, go back to your farm in Daura – Group to Buhari
– The Wailing Wailers has advised President Buhari not to run in 2019 general elections and go back to his farm – The group saddled with advocacy
Ex-militant Israel Akpodoro raised alarm over threat to his life by the Nigerian military
– Ex-militant Israel Akpodoro has raised the alarm over threat to his life by the Nigerian military despite helping to reduce attacks in the Niger
Most Read NewsView all posts
Other Tribes Also Rear Cows, Not Only Fulani – Sultan
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, on Monday, in Enugu, reiterated that the Fulani were not responsible for herdsmen attacks in different parts
Why Nigerian Airline, Aero Contractors Is Yet To Resume Flight Operations
Aero Contractors, the troubled local Nigeria airline which was widely expected to return to the skies on Thursday, has yet to do so.A source close
Popular Actress Omoni Oboli Goes Berserk on Instagram After Her Movies Were Criticized
Popular actress Omoni Oboli has gone berserk after her creative works got criticized by a popular Nigerian news outlet. Omoni Oboli is one of Nigeria’s most
Emefiele elected Chairman of International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) Board
The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has been elected as the chairman of the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) on
FG Hails Trump For Appointing Nigerian, Bayo Ogunlesi as Economic Advisor
The Federal Government has hailed the appointment of Mr Bayo Ogunlesi by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as an economic adviser, saying the decision is a
Aliko Dangote is More Powerful Than President Buhari - Forbes
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has been named by Forbes Magazine among the most powerful men on the face on the earth in 2016. President
Post Your Comment below: >>