FG Hails Trump For Appointing Nigerian, Bayo Ogunlesi as Economic Advisor

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, told the News Agency of Nigeria in New York that Ogunlesi is an outstanding professional who has accomplished a lot.
“He (Trump) is very wise to have appointed Bayo because Bayo is really an outstanding person professionally and really, I think in many ways.
“It is almost paradoxical that we in the country will certainly need people with the caliber of Bayo Ogunlesi and that it should be the U.S. rather, that is now going to be benefiting from his amazing talents.
“We are looking also optimistically to working with the new U.S. (President-elect Donald Trump’s) administration.
The minister also expressed the hope that with the presence of Ogunlesi in Trump’s team, he could be able to bring positive policies about Nigeria and Africa to bear on Trump’s administration.
“And who knows, maybe the presence of Bayo in the team in the U.S. might hopefully be able to bring to the administration positive perspectives with regards to Nigeria,” he said
