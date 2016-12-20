Like Falcons, Black Queens of Ghana Storm Parliament To Protest Unpaid Bonuses

Borrowing a leaf from the Nigerian counterpart, the Black Queens of Ghana on Wednesday stormed the Ghanaian parliament in protest over unpaid bonuses, believed to be about $25,000 per player.

Ghana’s female national team, who came third at the 2016 Africa Women’s Nations Cup, are demanding the government pay their arrears from last year’s All African Games, where they won gold; the 2016 Olympic qualifiers and at last month’s AWCOM.

According to reports from the West African country, the Black Queens had planned the protest for Wednesday but shelved it after the President of Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, promised that the government would pay the arrears today.

The ministry, however, failed to honour its vow.

