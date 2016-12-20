Ladies, would you want a body like this? (WATCH)

search feed
search feed
Related Articles
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December
Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest
Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the
Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life Early last week, there were reports
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Only 3 Policies Can Take Nigeria Out of Recession – Emir Sanusi Insists
Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has stated for yet another time the three sure steps that would take Nigeria out of its current econimic
Money speaking! Bride’s entrance into her wedding reception will wow you (photo, video)
When a man is in love, he finds different ways to show it. It appears this groom has found his own distinct way of showing
As Delta council workers groan over unpaid salaries, Governor Okowa gives reasons
- Governor Okowa says local government workers are suffering because of their unique salary structure. - Okowa also said that the huge number of workers local
Jubilation in Zamfara as operatives register success against abductors, 30 women rescued
There was a level of excitement as the commissioner of police in Zamfara state, Mr Shaba Alkali, announced in the evening of Monday, 12 December
Nigerian professor suspended by university for cheating
Benedicta Daudu, an associate professor of law and former head of the Department of Jurisprudence and International Law of the Faculty of Law in UNIJOS,
FRSC deny plans to arm its officials as Nigerians react (photos, video)
- The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has denied a rumour making rounds on social media - The rumours indicates the FRSC is set to arm
Most Read NewsView all posts
Touching! See what this father did to make his baby cry (video)
Babies are so wonderful you will want to be with them all day. They are sweet little bundles that every neophyte family looks forward to
Magu: President Buhari must act like a true president
Editor's note: Editor’s note: The Nigerian Senate has on December 15, rejected to confirm Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes
Hours after the wedding, Zahra Buhari had this to say about her new husband
Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi had a successful wedding ceremony yesterday, Friday, December 16.Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi During their busy and eventful day, Zahra Buhari
Amosun commissions Palms Store, Ota
Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, commissioned the biggest of the Palms Stores in Nigeria, Palm Store, Ota, on Monday. Speaking with journalists after the commissioning,
We have nothing to hide—NFF
By John Egbokhan The General Assembly of the Nigeria Football Federation has told the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Barr. Solomon Dalung that it has
Road leading to Abakaliki prison condoned as inmates go haywire
- There was tension in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, on Friday, December 16 - This was due to an agitation by inmates of the Abakaliki prison - They
Post Your Comment below: >>