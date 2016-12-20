Naira Falls Against 2 Major Currencies, Edges Towards N500/US$1

The currency plunged to 495 naira to a dollar from N492 it closed on Wednesday at the black market segment, according to Nigerian Bulletin report.
It remained flat against the pound at N605 for the second consecutive days and depreciated by N2 to 507 to the Euro at the same market.
The implication of this is that there will be sharp hike in prices of goods and services in the country.
At the official forex market that have been highly pegged by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the currency remained closed at 305.25 to the dollar.
Meanwhile, the President of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe has hailed the newly proposed abolition of the parallel market.
“The scrapping of multiple markets outside the purview of the CBN will be a welcome development.
“The existence of multiple rates is highly unacceptable,’’ Gwadabe said.
search feed
search feed
Related Articles
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December
Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest
Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the
Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life Early last week, there were reports
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Only 3 Policies Can Take Nigeria Out of Recession – Emir Sanusi Insists
Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has stated for yet another time the three sure steps that would take Nigeria out of its current econimic
Heart of gold! Aisha Buhari donates bags of rice to Christians for Christmas
Wife of Nigeria’s president, Hajiya Aisha Buari, on Thursday, December 14, donated some bags of rice and cartons of liquid milk to the Christian community
Over 6,000 maritime workers lose their jobs due to recession
- Over 6,000 workers in the maritime sector have lost their jobs in the last one year - This is due to the current economic recession
Nigerian minister did this while greeting King of Morocco and the Internet is furious
A photo recently posted online has gotten Nigerians talking and quite a number of people are actually furious. During the official visit by the King of
We are tired of passing budgets that are not implemented – Saraki
– Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed his frustration on non-implementation of budgets – Saraki said he and his colleagues are not happy with the situation –
This is what corrupt people are doing to spoil Buhari’s good work - Lai Mohammed opens up
- Lai Mohammed said corruption was the biggest challenge facing Buhari's administration at the moment - He said as the government was fighting corruption, corruption was
Most Read NewsView all posts
Why Magu can’t be EFCC chairman — SENATE
By Clifford Ndujihe, Henry Umoru, Charles Kumolu, Gbenga Oke and Joseph Erunke ABUJA- THE Senate yesterday refused to confirm Ibrahim Magu as substantive chairman of the
2016InReview: Top 6 prominent pastors that Nigerians MERCILESSLY dealt with and why
Many prominent Nigerian pastors made headlines in the year 2016 for some controversial reasons. Mostly because of some statements they made which did not go
Woman who allegedly beat up man within court premises, docked
A middle-aged woman, Kemi Saheed, has appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up a man within the premises of the Ikorodu Judicial
PDP Clears All Chairmanship Seats In Abia LG Election [See Full Result]
The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission has announced the official results of the local government elections held on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.The remarkable election, which
Bundesliga: Five things we learned from matchday 16
Five things we learned from the final round of Bundesliga matches before the winter break with Bayern Munich leading the table and Andre Schubert the
Rivers re-run: Etche LG election suspended indefinetly, says REC
Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak, Resident Electoral Commissioner for Rivers, says re-run legislative elections in Etche Local Government Area have been suspended indefinitely. Ikoiwak told newsmen in Port
Post Your Comment below: >>