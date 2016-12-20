Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Naira Falls Against 2 Major Currencies, Edges Towards N500/US$1

Naira on Thursday edged towards N500 per US dollar at the parallel market with a sharp depreciation against two major currencies as Nigerians visit markets to stock home for the festive season.

The currency plunged to 495 naira to a dollar from N492 it closed on Wednesday at the black market segment, according to Nigerian Bulletin report.

It remained flat against the pound at N605 for the second consecutive days and depreciated by N2 to 507 to the Euro at the same market.

The implication of this is that there will be sharp hike in prices of goods and services in the country.

At the official forex market that have been highly pegged by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the currency remained closed at 305.25 to the dollar.

Meanwhile, the President of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe has hailed the newly proposed abolition of the parallel market.

“The scrapping of multiple markets outside the purview of the CBN will be a welcome development.

“The existence of multiple rates is highly unacceptable,’’ Gwadabe said.

search feed

search feed

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

12 hours 36 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

12 hours 38 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

12 hours 41 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

12 hours 46 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

12 hours 52 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

13 hours 31 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

13 hours 51 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

13 hours 55 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

13 hours 59 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

14 hours 11 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

14 hours 23 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

14 hours 29 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

14 hours 39 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

15 hours 5 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 11:51:00 Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December

0 News 22/12/2016 11:45:00 Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the

0 News 22/12/2016 11:48:00 Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life ​Early last week, there were reports

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 26/11/2016 02:30:00 Only 3 Policies Can Take Nigeria Out of Recession – Emir Sanusi Insists

Only 3 Policies Can Take Nigeria Out of Recession – Emir Sanusi Insists

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has stated for yet another time the three sure steps that would take Nigeria out of its current econimic

0 Videos 16/12/2016 01:30:00 Heart of gold! Aisha Buhari donates bags of rice to Christians for Christmas

Heart of gold! Aisha Buhari donates bags of rice to Christians for Christmas

Wife of Nigeria’s president, Hajiya Aisha Buari, on Thursday, December 14, donated some bags of rice and cartons of liquid milk to the Christian community

0 Videos 22/12/2016 03:54:00 Over 6,000 maritime workers lose their jobs due to recession

Over 6,000 maritime workers lose their jobs due to recession

- Over 6,000 workers in the maritime sector have lost their jobs in the last one year - This is due to the current economic recession

0 Videos 05/12/2016 08:25:00 Nigerian minister did this while greeting King of Morocco and the Internet is furious

Nigerian minister did this while greeting King of Morocco and the Internet is furious

A photo recently posted online has gotten Nigerians talking and quite a number of people are actually furious. During the official visit by the King of

0 Videos 25/11/2016 04:17:00 We are tired of passing budgets that are not implemented – Saraki

We are tired of passing budgets that are not implemented – Saraki

– Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed his frustration on non-implementation of budgets – Saraki said he and his colleagues are not happy with the situation –

0 Videos 06/12/2016 02:54:00 This is what corrupt people are doing to spoil Buhari’s good work - Lai Mohammed opens up

This is what corrupt people are doing to spoil Buhari’s good work - Lai Mohammed opens up

- Lai Mohammed said corruption was the biggest challenge facing Buhari's administration at the moment - He said as the government was fighting corruption, corruption was

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 15/12/2016 21:49:00 Why Magu can’t be EFCC chairman — SENATE

Why Magu can’t be EFCC chairman — SENATE

By Clifford Ndujihe, Henry Umoru, Charles Kumolu, Gbenga Oke and Joseph Erunke ABUJA- THE Senate yesterday refused to confirm Ibrahim Magu as substantive chairman of the

0 News 22/12/2016 04:32:00 2016InReview: Top 6 prominent pastors that Nigerians MERCILESSLY dealt with and why

2016InReview: Top 6 prominent pastors that Nigerians MERCILESSLY dealt with and why

Many prominent Nigerian pastors made headlines in the year 2016 for some controversial reasons. Mostly because of some statements they made which did not go

0 News 20/12/2016 09:23:00 Woman who allegedly beat up man within court premises, docked

Woman who allegedly beat up man within court premises, docked

A middle-aged woman, Kemi Saheed, has appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up a man within the premises of the Ikorodu Judicial

0 News 22/12/2016 06:24:00 PDP Clears All Chairmanship Seats In Abia LG Election [See Full Result]

PDP Clears All Chairmanship Seats In Abia LG Election [See Full Result]

The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission has announced the official results of the local government elections held on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.The remarkable election, which

0 News 22/12/2016 04:00:00 Bundesliga: Five things we learned from matchday 16

Bundesliga: Five things we learned from matchday 16

Five things we learned from the final round of Bundesliga matches before the winter break with Bayern Munich leading the table and Andre Schubert the

0 News 21/12/2016 07:54:00 Rivers re-run: Etche LG election suspended indefinetly, says REC

Rivers re-run: Etche LG election suspended indefinetly, says REC

Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak, Resident Electoral Commissioner for Rivers, says re-run legislative elections in Etche Local Government Area have been suspended  indefinitely. Ikoiwak told newsmen in Port

Most Watched Movies

cron