Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

This HIV Positive Lady Vows To Infect 400 Men Before She Dies [PHOTOS]

A lady living with HIV virus in Ghana, Naddy Obeng, has vowed to infect more than 400 men before she dies since a man infected her with the disease.

The lady in a WhatsApp chat with one of her friends, alleged that she has infected eight men already and would not die alone as she embarks on a nationwide tour of spreading the disease to randy men because one of them infected her same way.

A screen shot of the leaked message shared on social media by the friend with the handle @emmanwandud, shows Obeng boasting that she has successfully gotten eight men and is on a mission to infect at least 400 men before her time is done.

See screenshot below:



search feed

search feed

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

12 hours 37 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

12 hours 39 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

12 hours 42 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

12 hours 47 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

12 hours 53 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

13 hours 32 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

13 hours 52 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

13 hours 56 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

14 hours ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

14 hours 12 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

14 hours 24 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

14 hours 30 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

14 hours 40 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

15 hours 6 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 11:51:00 Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December

0 News 22/12/2016 11:45:00 Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the

0 News 22/12/2016 11:48:00 Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life ​Early last week, there were reports

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 08/12/2016 06:26:00 4 basic things that will keep you safe during harmattan

4 basic things that will keep you safe during harmattan

We have finally come to that time of the year where the weather betrays you by making your skin look dry and white. The harmattan

0 Videos 17/12/2016 06:57:00 Icy hot! Keke Palmer steps out in a bikini top in chilly NYC

Icy hot! Keke Palmer steps out in a bikini top in chilly NYC

Icy hot! Keke Palmer steps out in a barely there denim bikini top in chilly New York City. Keke paired the top with a fuzzy

0 Videos 14/12/2016 05:07:00 GOOD NEWS! Federal government to increase workers salaries next year

GOOD NEWS! Federal government to increase workers salaries next year

- Federal government workers will get pay rise next year - This was the submission of the minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige - Ngige

0 Videos 29/11/2016 05:49:00 President Buhari to present 2017 budget proposal on December 6

President Buhari to present 2017 budget proposal on December 6

– President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2017 budget proposal on Tuesday, December 6 – The president was billed to present it on Thursday, December 1

0 Videos 14/12/2016 10:35:00 Court fine lawmaker N100,000 in favour of newspaper vendor

Court fine lawmaker N100,000 in favour of newspaper vendor

- A court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state has awarded a newspaper vendor N100,000 as damages for assault - The vendor was said to have been

0 Videos 29/11/2016 08:30:00 2019: North-central political leaders to ditch APC and PDP for new party

2019: North-central political leaders to ditch APC and PDP for new party

– Some political leaders in the North-central region have resolved to set up a new political party – The aim of the party is to be

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2016 15:20:00 Will President Buhari Visit Enugu on Thursday After IPOB Strong Warning?

Will President Buhari Visit Enugu on Thursday After IPOB Strong Warning?

The Indigenous People of Biafra, on Monday, warned President Muhammadu Buhari to ‘stay clear’ of the South-East.The President is slated to attend the opening session

0 News 21/12/2016 10:06:00 Nigerian Airline Aero Contractors Fails To Recommence Flight Operations

Nigerian Airline Aero Contractors Fails To Recommence Flight Operations

Aero Contractors, the troubled local Nigeria airline which was widely expected to return to the skies on Thursday, has yet to do so. Our correspondent who visited

0 News 22/12/2016 00:27:00 Michael Phelps wears all his 23 Gold Medals for Sports Illustrated Magazine cover (photos)

Michael Phelps wears all his 23 Gold Medals for Sports Illustrated Magazine cover (photos)

Olympics and swimming legend, Michael Phelps, considered the greatest Olympic athlete of all time has appeared on the latest cover for Sports Illustrated magazine wearing all

0 News 16/12/2016 18:24:00 WAEC releases Nov/Dec WASSCE results, records 38.5% performance

WAEC releases Nov/Dec WASSCE results, records 38.5% performance

By Dayo Adesulu The West African Examinations Council,WAEC, has released the 2016 Nov/Dec West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, results. Announcing the results yesterday in

0 News 19/12/2016 06:31:00 Man Arrested For Raping 11 Minors For Money Ritual

Man Arrested For Raping 11 Minors For Money Ritual

A young man who claimed he was instructed by an unnamed spiritualist to have anal sex with minors; both boys and girls, in order to

0 News 19/12/2016 21:56:00 Bayelsa students not stranded in Ghana —Dickson

Bayelsa students not stranded in Ghana —Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha Bayelsa State Government, yesterday, described as untrue, reports that its indigenes on scholarship in Ghana were denied access to their hostels and were

Most Watched Movies

cron