"We Are Not There Yet", Presidency Reacts To Release Of 21 Chibok Girls

Presidency has reacted to the news of the release of another set of 21 Chibok girls.

Vanguard has initiated reported that another 21 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from their school in 2014 have been released and brought to Yola International Airport in Yola, Adamawa State capital around 3pm on Thursday.

GarbaShehuNig.jpg

But in a swift response, the presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said the girls seen at the airport were the ones earlier released in October.

“To my friends spreading the news of a further release of Chibok Girls, we are not there yet.

“The negotiations are ongoing and the Department of State Service, DSS is full of optimism that they will be successful”, he said on his social media account.

