Dino Melaye Describes Babachir Lawal As Outgoing SGF

The rumours making the rounds that the embattled Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. David Babachir Lawal might be among those who would be removed from President Buhari’s cabinet in 2017, took a different turn on Wednesday when Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) openly referred to him as “the outgoing SGF”.

The revelation which was contained in the report of the Senator Shehu Sani led Adhoc Committee on Humanitarian Crisis in the North East region of Nigeria, also got the attention of the Presidency, with the security agencies mandated to investigate the allegations.

Dino Melaye however, took the campaign further when he, on Wednesday, during his speech at the Gala Night organised by the Nigerian Peace Corps in Abuja; insisted that corrupt persons under President Buhari’s government must be shown the way out.

He said “I saw that the outgoing Secretary to the federal government, Babachir Lawal is taking the Nigerian youths to protest against his investigation, spending millions of naira on pages of newspapers and sponsoring commentators on programmes on TVs".

“But I want to say that, those the gods want to kill, he first make mad. That will not help him; neither will it help any other corrupt person in power. Either by fire or by force, we will fight corruption in Nigeria”

