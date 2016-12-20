Presidency give update on 21 Chibok girls release

Garba Shehu, the official spokeperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, has clarified the reports on the recent release of more Chibok girls form Boko Haram captivity.
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with some of the rescued Chibok girls
The official statement issued on Thursday, December 22, reads in part:
"To my friends spreading the news of a further release of Chibok Girls, we are not there yet. The negotiations are ongoing and the Department of State Service, DSS is full of optimism that they will be successful.
Today, the DSS took the 21 girls already secured to Yola, Adamawa state, on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families. No new girls have been released but by God's grace, they will be. Happy Christmas, everyone."
276 female students were kidnapped from the government secondary school in the town of Chibok in Borno state, on the night of 14–15 April 2014.
Responsibility for the kidnappings was claimed by Boko Haram, an extremist and terrorist organization based in northeastern Nigeria.
57 of the schoolgirls managed to escape over the next few months, a further 21 girls were freed in October 2016, and some other was rescued the next month.
