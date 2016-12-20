Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Presidency give update on 21 Chibok girls release

Garba Shehu, the official spokeperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, has clarified the reports on the recent release of more Chibok girls form Boko Haram captivity.

Presidency clarifies news about 21 Chibok girls released by Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with some of the rescued Chibok girls

The official statement issued on Thursday, December 22, reads in part:

"To my friends spreading the news of a further release of Chibok Girls, we are not there yet. The negotiations are ongoing and the Department of State Service, DSS is full of optimism that they will be successful.

READ ALSO: More Chibok girls rescued? Army confirms rescue of 605 women, children in Sambisa

Today, the DSS took the 21 girls already secured to Yola, Adamawa state, on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families. No new girls have been released but by God's grace, they will be. Happy Christmas, everyone."

276 female students were kidnapped from the government secondary school in the town of Chibok in Borno state, on the night of 14–15 April 2014.

READ ALSO: After suicide bombers kill scores, US takes BIG step to stop Boko Haram in Nigeria

Responsibility for the kidnappings was claimed by Boko Haram, an extremist and terrorist organization based in northeastern Nigeria.

57 of the schoolgirls managed to escape over the next few months, a further 21 girls were freed in October 2016, and some other was rescued the next month.

Watch related video:

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

12 hours 36 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

12 hours 38 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

12 hours 41 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

12 hours 46 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

12 hours 52 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

13 hours 31 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

13 hours 51 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

13 hours 55 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

13 hours 59 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

14 hours 11 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

14 hours 23 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

14 hours 29 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

14 hours 39 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

15 hours 5 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 11:51:00 Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December

0 News 22/12/2016 11:45:00 Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the

0 News 22/12/2016 11:48:00 Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life ​Early last week, there were reports

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 26/11/2016 04:11:00 BREAKING: Soldiers caught in bomb explosion in Borno

BREAKING: Soldiers caught in bomb explosion in Borno

Some Nigerian Army troops patrolling between Pulka and Maiduguri, the Borno state capital have been caught in an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) explosion, Premium Times

0 Videos 16/12/2016 05:29:00 Economic crisis: Buhari under pressure to sack ministers

Economic crisis: Buhari under pressure to sack ministers

- The Anwar-ul Islam Movement of Nigeria calls on President Buhari to inject new blood into his cabinet - The group urges Buhari to do something

0 Videos 09/12/2016 02:07:00 Wow: Famous singer Mick Jagger welcomes 8th child at 73-years-old

Wow: Famous singer Mick Jagger welcomes 8th child at 73-years-old

Famous musician and member of top group, Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger has become a father once again. He recently welcomed his eight child with his

0 Videos 14/12/2016 05:07:00 GOOD NEWS! Federal government to increase workers salaries next year

GOOD NEWS! Federal government to increase workers salaries next year

- Federal government workers will get pay rise next year - This was the submission of the minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige - Ngige

0 Videos 06/12/2016 06:10:00 Meet the man with a snake in his hair who caused a commotion on the street (video)

Meet the man with a snake in his hair who caused a commotion on the street (video)

When you realise there is a snake in your hair, we bet your first reaction would be to panic and do all you can to get

0 Videos 02/12/2016 08:15:00 Little girl showers adorable calf with streams of affection

Little girl showers adorable calf with streams of affection

When this little girl saw a baby cow lying in the corner of her farm, she immediately fell in love and rushed to its side

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 17/12/2016 14:41:00 We’re creating platform for devt of young artists —Frank Momoh

We’re creating platform for devt of young artists —Frank Momoh

By  JAPHET ALAKAM- INTERVIEW Frank Momoh,  is the     president of Frot Group, an energy and construction company based in Lekki, Lagos and founder and Chairman of FROT

0 News 17/12/2016 08:52:00 Kwara Govt. to create 20,000 jobs for youths in agriculture

Kwara Govt. to create 20,000 jobs for youths in agriculture

Mr Adegoke Bamidele, Kwara Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources says the state Government has concluded plans to create 20,000 jobs for youths in agriculture. Bamidele

0 News 22/12/2016 12:03:00 First in 37 years! Enjoy breathtaking PHOTOS of snow in Sahara

First in 37 years! Enjoy breathtaking PHOTOS of snow in Sahara

What are the odds of snow falling in a desert? Apparently, it something quite rare, unless it is the Siberian desert. Well, the Sahara desert is

0 News 22/12/2016 03:49:00 $30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday said the rejection of the proposed $29.96bn external borrowing plan of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration by the Senate would not affect

0 News 17/12/2016 04:47:00 3 Prominent Nigerian Prosecutors That May Replace Magu As EFCC Chairman

3 Prominent Nigerian Prosecutors That May Replace Magu As EFCC Chairman

As the plot thickens to stop the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, from becoming the substantive chair

0 News 16/12/2016 11:45:00 Controversy as Lagos Boy Dies After Drinking Adulterated Gin… Find Out What Police Did to the Seller

Controversy as Lagos Boy Dies After Drinking Adulterated Gin… Find Out What Police Did to the Seller

The police in Lagos State have nabbed a woman who sold suspected adulterated liquor in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy, identified only

Most Watched Movies

cron