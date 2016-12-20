JUST IN: Osinbajo confesses, reveals why Buhari's government is slow

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is slow because there is no quick fix to the problems facing the nation's economy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed.

In a statement late Thursday, December 22, 2016, the vice president noted that there is no country that can make progress without some pain.

Daily Trust reports that the statement quoted Osinbajo making the comment when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Mpape artisans’ village in Abuja.

He pleaded with the people to continue to believe that the government remains focused on improving key sectors to revive the economy and create jobs.

"We're trying to deal with the problem in the Niger Delta, address farming, industry and the economy so that this problem you're talking about will be fixed permanently," Osinbajo said while assuring the people of the commitment of the government to support the growth of small and medium scale enterprises.

Stressing that the government was making progress, the vice president admitted that the present administration was slow because there have been a lot of damages in the past.

"For instance look at what is happening in the Niger Delta; that's where we get most of the money.

"But when the boys in the Niger Delta decided to blow up the pipelines; production dropped from the 2 million barrels per day that we used to do to 1 million per day and we lost 60 percent of what we used to earn from oil.

"That's partly responsible for the problem that you see today,’’ he said while noting that the country was on the path to a sustainable rice production for domestic consumption.

"Now, there are many people with jobs because we're beginning to produce rice, mill it locally and distribute.

"In the meantime, it'll be expensive and when it's expensive, there'll be suffering. But that's the only way we're going to stop importing rice," he said.