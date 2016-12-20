What southeast zone must do to actualise their aspirations – Obasanjo

- Former president Olusegun Obasanjo calls on the south east to shy away from the spirit of individualism and unite
- Obasanjo urges the zone take advantage of their uniqueness and negotiate the actualisation of their aspirations
- The former president beckons on state governments to leverage on the abundant natural resources in the zone to improve the lives of their people
Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the south east zone to develop unity.
Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has said the south east zone would not achieve much with the continued individualism and lack of cohesion amongst them.
READ ALSO: How former president Olusegun Obasanjo plans to help Buhari appease South-East region
Obasanjo speaking on Thursday, December 22, at the south east security and economic summit in Enugu, urged people of the southeast zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism and unite to achieve the political aspirations that had eluded them for the development of the region.
According to Daily Trust, the former president recalled the spirit of enterprise and communal efforts, which he said stood them apart from other ethnic groups in the country.
He urged people of the zone to take advantage of their uniqueness and negotiate the actualisation of their aspirations.
READ ALSO: President Buhari absent at Igbo Summit in Enugu after IPOB threat
“The South East is known for their spirit of enterprise and adventure and you have to utilize it for improved development and security.
“You must work together and not be divided. You must shy away from the spirit of individualism and must earn solidarity with your neighbours,” he said.
Obasanjo advised the state governments to leverage on the abundant natural resources in the zone to improve the lives of their people, adding that state governments needed to take the responsibility of engaging the youths to check restiveness.
He said that the southeast could be the food basket of the nation.
Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed victory over President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled visit to Enugu state.
IPOB in a statement circulated on Thursday, December 22, said the group succeeded in preventing president Buhari from attending the South-East Economic and Security Summit (SEESS) in Enugu.
The group also thanked all its members especially those who participated in the protest.
