JUST IN: Another 21 Chibok girls rescued, presidency comments on release

At least, another 21 Chibok school girls kidnapped by Boko Haram have been released by their abductors.

Some of the kidnapped chibok girls

According to various reports, the schoolgirls were brought to Yola International Airport in Yola, Adamawa state capital at around 3 pm on Thursday, December 22.

Several online media websites have quoted Federal radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) as their source of the news.

The report indicated that the girls were on their way to Abuja, the Nigerian capital, to be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, has denied reports claiming the release of another set of 21 Chibok school girls.

He said:"To my friends spreading the news of a further release of Chibok girls, we are not there yet.

The negotiations are ongoing and the Department of State Service, DSS is full of optimism that they will be successful.

He explained that what happened today was actually the transfer of 21 rescued girls to their homes.

"Today, the DSS took the 21 Girls already secured to Yola, Adamawa State on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families.

No new girls have been released but by God's grace, they will be. Happy Christmas, everyone," he said.

Recall that 21 of the kidnapped girls were released on October 13 in a deal brokered by the International Committee of Red Cross and the Swiss government.

The federal government said a day after their release that it was negotiating with a faction of Boko Haram for the release of other 83 girls.