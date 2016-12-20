Saraki replies DSS over allegations that his aide is plotting against federal government

The Senate President Bukola Saraki has reacted to reports by the Department of State Service (DSS) that an aide of his, Ikenga Ugochinyere, is plotting 'attacks' against the federal government.
In a statement released by Saraki's media Yusuf Olaniyonu late on Thursday, December 22, the senate president said he would not condone an attack on the FG by anyone close to him.
He therefore advised the DSS to seriuosly investigate the allegations and take the necessary action against Ugochinyere if found guilty.
A copy of the letter is shown here:
Saraki says the DSS should take necessary steps against Ugochinyere
Earlier, the DSS had, in a statement released on Thursday, December 22, accused the Rivers state governor, Nyesome Wike, of plotting to use Ugochinyere to disrupt the peace of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja by staging protests at specific government agencies.
The aim, it said, is to embarrass the federal government during the Yuletide season.
