Scandal: Governor Amosun's alleged multi billion naira mansion exposed (Photos, video)

A video clip of a multi-billion naira mansion under construction allegedly owned by Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has generated social media outrage.

Uproar over Governor Amosun' hidden multi billion naira mansion

Governor Amosun is allegedly building a multi-billion naira mansion in Abeokuta, Sahara Reporters claim.

The video which was uploaded by Sahara Reporters on Thursday, December 22, contains clips of a massive building which took the camera person on a motor bike a while to capture a section of the huge structure.

Uproar over Governor Amosun' hidden multi billion naira mansion

A section of the mansion under construction Photo credits: Sahara Reporters.

Though the location of the uncompleted multi-billion naira mansion was not disclosed, Sahara Reporters stated that the building is situated in Abeokuta‬, the capital of Ogun state.

See more photos of the mansion allegedly owned by Governor Ibikunle Amosun below:

Since the video emanated, Governor Ibikunle Amosun has come under fire from a section of Nigerians who have accused him of corruption.

Others rained curses on the governor for allegedly building a massive mansion instead of providing good roads for Ogun state.

Read some comments below:

Afolabi Ganiu: "He's building it for EFCC,trust me,he cannot fix just 3km road in my area and wasting money on this stupid project,can he sleep in 2 rooms at d same time?NO."

SK Francis Okhankhue: "How old is this man? How many more years does he have here on earth given the average life span of man? If he is blessed with long life, at 80 can he be able to climb the staircase? Wasting resources and time pursuing vanity that will not stand the test of time! I would have expected him to invest in industry or better still set up foundation that will advance humanity."

Muhammad Muhammad: "Busy beautifying the earth without planning for underneath earth. In next 50 years, if this man is still alive, nothing on earth will fascinate him than wishing for death. May Allah guide us. Ameen thumma ameen."

Austinoe Olusegun "I say this today, many of them will flee from their palatial mansion when the revolution starts, they will seek shelter in the woods, trek several miles for safety, then it will dawn on them that their game is up. Let them continue with their mindless profligacy. I also visited Abeokuta and saw a massive Resort owned by a top former military ruler, an octogenarian still amassing so much wealth. Continue!!!"

Alli Balogun: "He's just going to sleep in one room! And after death he will be buried under the sand! Enjoy your life while you can and if you spend any government fund be ready to go to jail."

Adeogun Saheed Idowu: "Vanity upon vanity.A state where some civil servant are yet to receive october salary,where student that sat for may/june 2016 are yet see their result becos the governor has not pay their for their waec.where is mighty Abacha today,they never thought about after this life,they can even build castle in air and heaven if God permit them and never realise human are nothing but pencil in the hands of the creator."

Oluseyi Adedayo: "God punish the looters of Ogun state funds and still they cannot pay salaries. Posterity will judge o."

Omolayo Yomi: "The Governor is a disappointment to me he destroyed Alagbole Akute ,giwa ijoko road, now the road is abandoned. Now he is building mansion what a shame."

See video of the mansion below:

What is your suggestion, does this prove that Governor Ibikunle Amosun has questions to answer?

