Pictures: Supa Mandiwanzira 'kneels' before Mnangagwa, Mphoko

Pictures of Information Communication Technology minister Supa Mandiwanzira squatting before co-vice president's have caused a stir on social media.

Mandiwanzira was captured squatting before Acting president Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko.

Based on the Zanu PF regalia worn by Mnangagwa and Mphoko, the pictures could have been taken during last week's annual conference in Masvingo.

Zanu PF members especially top ranking one's are renowned for kneeling before President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.

Twitter users have asked whether the former ZBC reporter is a "G40 or Lacoste Bootlicker".

Mnangagwa is said to be fronting Team Lacoste while Mphoko is a key member of G40.

However, both VPs deny the links.

