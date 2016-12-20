Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

DREAM COME TRUE: Nigerian girl finally realises her dream of interviewing Oprah Winfrey

Home | News | General | DREAM COME TRUE: Nigerian girl finally realises her dream of interviewing Oprah Winfrey

A Nigerian lady who finally realised her lifelong dream of speaking to Oprah Winfrey was beyond ecstatic when her hopes finally became a reality.

Luvvie Ajayi, best-selling author of the book, ‘i’m Judging you’ narrated the story of how she had always dreamed of meeting and possibly interviewing popular female mogul, Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah and Luvvie

Luvvie Ajayi was glad she finally got to interview Oprah Winfrey

READ ALSO: Woman humiliated because of 'local' hairstyle

Posting on her Instagram page, Luvvie talks about how wonderful it was that her dreams unfolded right before her eyes.

Luvvie meets Oprah

She shares some pictures of herself speaking with the famous mogul

Luvvie meets Oprah

Luvvie talks about how she had always hoped to speak with Oprah Winfrey

She posted a few snapshots of herself and Oprah then captioned the picture with the words below:

For a long time, I’ve said that I will meet @Oprah Winfrey when she already knows my name, so even though we’ve been in the same room together at least 7 times over the years, I never tried to introduce myself. Well, this year, it happened. Oprah handpicked 100 people who “elevate humanity” as part of her first #Supersoul100 list and I was one of them. She did a brunch for us in LA in April and I met her there. It was glorious. And then in June, her team had me back to interview her for OWN on the @OWNTV lot. *holy ghost faint* my locs were gone by then so Oprah grabbed my head during the interview and afterwards! 

“Dreams come true and I’ve boldly spoken some of mine just to see them unfold right before my eyes. This has been a year of my dreams becoming reality and I’m beyond grateful. God is good. HEY OPRAH, girl! That actually happened. *swoons*

READ ALSO: Photo of Bovi and Atiku Abubakar dabbing

Check out a recent interview with Luvvie Ajayi in the video below.

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

12 hours 37 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

12 hours 39 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

12 hours 42 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

12 hours 47 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

12 hours 53 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

13 hours 32 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

13 hours 52 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

13 hours 56 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

14 hours ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

14 hours 12 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

14 hours 24 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

14 hours 30 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

14 hours 40 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

15 hours 6 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 11:51:00 Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December

0 News 22/12/2016 11:45:00 Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the

0 News 22/12/2016 11:48:00 Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life ​Early last week, there were reports

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 17/12/2016 06:47:00 Creepy Jesus statue 'moves its head' during Catholic mass

Creepy Jesus statue 'moves its head' during Catholic mass

A huge statue of Jesus Christ appears to move its head up and down throughout a Catholic procession.

0 Videos 25/11/2016 01:08:00 Amnesty Int’l releases video on alleged killing of IPOB members

Amnesty Int’l releases video on alleged killing of IPOB members

Amnesty Int’l releases video on alleged killing of IPOB members Amnesty International, Thursday, released a video to back its report stating that the Nigerian security forces

0 Videos 06/12/2016 02:54:00 This is what corrupt people are doing to spoil Buhari’s good work - Lai Mohammed opens up

This is what corrupt people are doing to spoil Buhari’s good work - Lai Mohammed opens up

- Lai Mohammed said corruption was the biggest challenge facing Buhari's administration at the moment - He said as the government was fighting corruption, corruption was

0 Videos 03/12/2016 01:25:00 We’ve paid money to Fulani herdsmen; Governor El-Rufai reveals why they attack

We’ve paid money to Fulani herdsmen; Governor El-Rufai reveals why they attack

- Governor Nasir El-Rufai says Fulani herdsmen involved in killing are not from Nigeria - He said they were from neighboring African countries and were trapped

0 Videos 29/11/2016 08:35:00 10 powerful quotes by Fidel Castro that will reset your orientation

10 powerful quotes by Fidel Castro that will reset your orientation

Fidel Castro might have been a dictator, his quotes will continue to be relevant in our daily lives. Born as a dictator in 1926, Castro was

0 Videos 26/11/2016 02:20:00 Tension as Ondo residents head to the polls to elect new gov

Tension as Ondo residents head to the polls to elect new gov

Voters in Ondo state will march to the polls today, November 26, to elect a new governor that would take over from Olusegun Mimiko, whose

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2016 08:09:00 Breaking News: James Ibori released

Breaking News: James Ibori released

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has been released from prison. He was released a few minutes past noon upon a court

0 News 19/12/2016 04:39:00 Gbajabiamila explains why Buhari failed to disclose NASS budget

Gbajabiamila explains why Buhari failed to disclose NASS budget

By Emman Ovuakporie and Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA – THE Leader of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the delay in the passage of the

0 News 20/12/2016 06:10:00 Christmas Bonanza :Nigerian Prostitutes Slash Prices

Christmas Bonanza :Nigerian Prostitutes Slash Prices

Commercial sex workers in Nigeria have reportedly reduced their price to encourage patronage during the festive season.DAILY POST reports that a round of sex now

0 News 20/12/2016 10:15:00 Photos: Mob feeds thief yogurt after serious beating

Photos: Mob feeds thief yogurt after serious beating

Trending photos of an alleged thief being fed yogurt after serious beating from a mob for a yet very unclear theft has emerged. Recall that the trend

0 News 18/12/2016 23:18:00 Alleged phone threat confirms allegation of violence against Wike— APC

Alleged phone threat confirms allegation of violence against Wike— APC

*Phone recording was APC’s creation— Wike By Jimitota Onoyume & Davies Ihiemnachor PORT HARCOURT—NO fewer than 2,000 members of All Progressives Congress, APC, weekend, marched through major

0 News 17/12/2016 09:55:00 Chelsea F.C : Costa scores to earn 11th straight win

Chelsea F.C : Costa scores to earn 11th straight win

CDiego Costa struck as Chelsea won 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, a club record-equalling 11th straight victory that sent them nine points clear at

Most Watched Movies

cron