Mark Zuckerberg shows off his robot butler that helps him around the house

Facebook boss, Mark Zuckerberg has shown off a fancy new technology and fans are loving it.
Zuckerberg recently showed off his personal robot butler, Jarvis. The butler, which interestingly was voiced by Morgan Freeman, can control lights, make toasts and play music.
Zuckerberg gives himself a new challenge every year and Jarvis was his 2016 challenge
In the video, one of Zuckerberg’s shirt leapt out to him from his wardrobe when he asked Jarvis for help getting dressed.
The tycoon usually announces a new challenge for himself every January and building the Jarvis robot was his task for 2016.
Zuckerberg communicates with Jarvis using Facebook Messenger or through voice commands, using a special app he built and programmed onto multiple iPhones around his house.
The robot was voiced by Morgan Freeman and could control the lights or play music
“In order to be useful I wanted to be able to communicate with (Jarvis) from anywhere I happened to be,” he said. “That meant the communication had to happen through my phone, not a device placed in my home.”
Zuckerberg says he will reveal his challenge for 2017 “in a few weeks”.
Watch the video of Mark Zuckerberg showing off his virtual butler below.
