Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Resurrection Prophet tours Southern Africa

Home | Africa | Resurrection Prophet tours Southern Africa
Controversial flamboyant miracle worker and Prophet, Isaiah Brian Sovi will this week have a three country tour. Touring Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa.

The Zambian born man of the cloth has taken the world by storm through his shockingly accurate prophecies and miracles. Last week he was credited for resurrecting a dead boy in Limpopo, South Africa. A series of his Prophecies have left many in awe, chief amongst them, how he accurately prophesied the Donald Trump victory 15 months before the US elections.

3 days ago, he prophesied a plane crush in Malaysia, accurately stating that it will be all over the news and will happen either Wednesday or Thursday. To everyone's shock on Wednesday a fatal plane crush claimed a number of lives in Malaysia and it was caught on the media on Thursday morning.

He is currently in Harare holding one on one sessions at Rainbow Towers in preparation for his Power for Power night prayer on Friday where he is expected to perform miracles, healings and prophesy.

He is then set to be in his home country Zambia on the 26th and 27th at Cool Breeze lodge. His final destination will be Rivonia South Africa where he claims will be the "the mother of all services in the history of mankind."

Sovi believed to be only 20 years old has been in the miracle ‘business' ever since he was 6 years old. Contacted for comment his spokesperson Mr Shephard Dube said "You can say or think whatever you want about the man of God, but you can't change the fact that he is a mighty servant of the most High God."

Asked about Sovi's flamboyant lifestyle and association with shady business characters like Genius Kadungure, whom he recently posted pictures with, Dube had this to say "Freedom of association is a basic human right across Africa, the Prophet can associate with whoever he wants to associate with. Jesus dined with tax collectors, and on the cross, he even promised the thief that was next to him entry in heaven. Who are you to say people are shady ? The Prophet judges no one, so should you. Who he associates with is between him and God. And as for his lifestyle he can live anyhow he wants for as long as God approves."

He went on to say "Go to the Church, they will tell you that he does not use church money, he runs an upcoming and smoothly growing finance business. Over and above praying for people, performing miracles and prophesying he teaches people how to run businesses, how to trade in forex and how to be successful in general."

Sovi is a spiritual son to Zimbabwean-British businessman Prophet Uebert Angel. Angel has in the past called Sovi his last born.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

12 hours 37 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

12 hours 39 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

12 hours 42 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

12 hours 47 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

12 hours 53 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

13 hours 32 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

13 hours 52 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

13 hours 56 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

14 hours ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

14 hours 12 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

14 hours 24 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

14 hours 30 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

14 hours 40 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

15 hours 6 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 11:51:00 Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December

0 News 22/12/2016 11:45:00 Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the

0 News 22/12/2016 11:48:00 Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life ​Early last week, there were reports

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 22/12/2016 02:24:00 British Home Office Clarifies James Ibori’s Release From Prison

British Home Office Clarifies James Ibori’s Release From Prison

The British Home Office has made clarification on the developments of James Ibori case. The office that clarified on Wednesday evening that all foreign national offenders

0 Videos 29/11/2016 06:06:00 Shocking! Watch how young woman turned to a man-beater (video)

Shocking! Watch how young woman turned to a man-beater (video)

In recent times, there have been issues on domestic violence with the world taking sides with women who have suffered various forms of abuse.  Black woman

0 Videos 12/12/2016 05:19:00 Top Muslim group warns against Christian courts establishment, says it will cause anarchy

Top Muslim group warns against Christian courts establishment, says it will cause anarchy

- The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has warned against establishing Christian courts in the country - NSCIA says the move should be stopped

0 Videos 29/11/2016 08:40:00 See the massive sizes of fishes caught at the Jigawa fishing festival (photos)

See the massive sizes of fishes caught at the Jigawa fishing festival (photos)

Due to increase in human population, there is an increase in the demand of food fish in the society. This has led to the growth

0 Videos 26/11/2016 04:11:00 BREAKING: Soldiers caught in bomb explosion in Borno

BREAKING: Soldiers caught in bomb explosion in Borno

Some Nigerian Army troops patrolling between Pulka and Maiduguri, the Borno state capital have been caught in an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) explosion, Premium Times

0 Videos 08/12/2016 06:26:00 4 basic things that will keep you safe during harmattan

4 basic things that will keep you safe during harmattan

We have finally come to that time of the year where the weather betrays you by making your skin look dry and white. The harmattan

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 16/12/2016 08:31:00 Is Nigeria Really One Nation by Femi Fani Kayode [OPINION]

Is Nigeria Really One Nation by Femi Fani Kayode [OPINION]

I love this country with every fiber of my being.For three generations before me my forefathers, including my great grandfather, my grandfather and my father,

0 News 22/12/2016 04:41:00 7 Ways You Can Stay Madly In love With Your Husband

7 Ways You Can Stay Madly In love With Your Husband

Home | News | General | 7 Ways You Can Stay Madly In love With Your Husband Here are 7 ways you can be madly in

0 News 20/12/2016 22:28:00 S-South youths urge AAU students to embrace dialogue

S-South youths urge AAU students to embrace dialogue

By Akpokona Omafuaire WARRI—THE President-General of Southern Nigeria Youth Congress, the apex body of youths in the South-South, South-East and South-West geopolitical zones, Ugagaoghene Ogheneyole,  has

0 News 22/12/2016 15:07:00 Another 21 Chibok Girls Released in Adamawa

Another 21 Chibok Girls Released in Adamawa

Another 21 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from their school in 2014 have been released.The girls, according to Vanguard Newspaper were brought to Yola

0 News 19/12/2016 15:42:00 Outcome of Ghana’s Presidential Election was the will of the people – Mahama

Outcome of Ghana’s Presidential Election was the will of the people – Mahama

By Benjamin NjokuThe outgoing President of the Republic of Ghana, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, Sunday, said that the outcome of the country’s Presidential Election, which

0 News 17/12/2016 08:48:00 5 things to be thankful for if you live in Nigeria

5 things to be thankful for if you live in Nigeria

It’s been a rough year for Nigeria. From the hike in the price of the dollar to increase in the cost of food and living,

Most Watched Movies

cron