Cops 'handcuf' a car, after driver flees

It is alleged patrolling officers at Mvurwi station Mashonaland Central province handcuffed the steering at Rwizi filling station after the driver escaped from the Mutorashanga bound vehicle.
When Bulawayo24.com arrived a huge crowd was pondering on the act and were anticipating the police next move
However police have arrested eight touts so far who were granted $100 bail each yesterday at Guruve court and more touts are expected to be nabbed until 3 January next year when the operation ends.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Related Articles
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December
Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest
Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the
Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life Early last week, there were reports
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Warning! Chemicals are now used to make FAKE MEAT (photos,video)
Just when many are still baffled about the influx of fake rice in the country, another one has been discovered - fake meat! The fake meat
Former Senator, Sahabi Ya'u Kaura Spotted Kissing Woman In His Office. Photos/Video
A video has emerged showing former Senator, Sahabi Ya'u Kaura, of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Zamfara North -kissing an unidentified woman in his
Meet the man with a snake in his hair who caused a commotion on the street (video)
When you realise there is a snake in your hair, we bet your first reaction would be to panic and do all you can to get
VIDEO: President Putin’s reacts to his ambassador’s assassination in Ankara
Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin has reacted to the murder of his Ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov who was killed on Monday in the capital, Ankara.
Donald Trump appoints Ben Carson as secretary of housing and urban development
US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, December 5, named Ben Carson, his former rival for the Republican nomination, as secretary of housing and urban development. Donald
Nnamdi Kanu: 16 members of European parliament move against Buhari, DSS
- Sixteen members of the European parliament have asked the European Union High Commission to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari on the detention of Nnamdi Kanu -
Most Read NewsView all posts
Putin Reacts to Murder Russia Ambassador to Turkey [VIDEO]
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
Nico Rosberg: No word on champions successor till January, says Mercedes
Mercedes will not name Nico Rosberg's replacement until January, the team said on Thursday, amid reports they are chasing Valtteri Bottas from Williams. It comes with
PENGASSAN warns Mobil to reinstate 150 sacked workers
By Davies Iheamnachor PORT HARCOURT— Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has warned Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, MPNU, an affiliate of ExxonMobil,
Sen. Wabara calls for resignation of Magu, Lawal
The Former President of the Senate, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, has called on the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim
Beehive of activities marks Arterial Network end-of-year party
Home | News | General | Beehive of activities marks Arterial Network end-of-year party By Chris Onuoha Better described as a kaleidoscope of fanfare, marks the closing
Newspaper review: 140 Nigerians deported from Libya as EFCC moves against ex-ministers
The Nigerian newspaper headlines on Wednesday, December 21, have focused on the anti-corruption war, the shutting down of Arik Air by protesting workers, amongst other
Post Your Comment below: >>