Cops 'handcuf' a car, after driver flees

Zimbabwe Republic police Mvurwi station patrolling cops left residents' tongues tired after handcuffing a Toyota Noel steering drive today (Thursday).

It is alleged patrolling officers at Mvurwi station Mashonaland Central province handcuffed the steering at Rwizi filling station after the driver escaped from the Mutorashanga bound vehicle.

When Bulawayo24.com arrived a huge crowd was pondering on the act and were anticipating the police next move

However police have arrested eight touts so far who were granted $100 bail each yesterday at Guruve court and more touts are expected to be nabbed until 3 January next year when the operation ends.

