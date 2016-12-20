Again, top MMM guiders flaunt lavish wealth, donate to charity(Photos)

Although the Ponzi scheme has been frozen and Nigeria is in a recession, these have not stopped top guiders of the Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM) from showing off what they have gained from the money-doubling movement.
MMM guiders flaunting their exotic vehicles on streets of Delta
Photos snapped in Abraka in Delta state showed the guiders driving huge SUVs which they purportedly got from the scheme in what has been described as a likely image laundering staunt for the movement that is expected to return in January 2017.
The MMM guiders cause scene as drove on the streets of Delta
The guiders also distributed relief materials like rice, money, groundnut oil, palm oil and others to the less privilege people.
More MMM guiders flaunting their massive rides on streets of Delta
The guiders cruised around town in exotic vehicles as they visited an Orphanage Home in Delta to donate materials to mark the yuletide.
The MMM guiders pose with relief materials donated to an orphanage in Delta
MMM guiders posing with their donations to orphanage home in Delta
Ugorji hosted the party on Wednesday, December 21 and showed off his wealth even as he was seriously guided by 2 hefty security guards.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Related Articles
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December
Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest
Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the
Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life Early last week, there were reports
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Maikanti Kacalla Baru, NNPC boss makes special vow as Buhari plans to present budget to NASS
The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Kacalla Baru, was in Benin where he spoke about the corporation’s next line of action – Godwin
"Security agencies almost through with Dogara investigation"
- Abdulmumin Jibrin says security agencies have almost caught up with Speaker Dogara and other members of the lower house who were involved in budget
Governor Wike 'Caught On Tape Threatening To Kill Electoral Officers'
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been caught on tape as he held a telephone with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),
Governor set to appoint 6,000 new aides, create 50,000 jobs
- Governor Ben Ayade says he would appoint 6, 000 new aides and create 50, 000 jobs as from January 2017 - He says the appointment
Tiny rescue puppy twerks with delight while enjoying dinner
This tiny rescue puppy twerks while enjoying her dinner. It is reported that she required assistance to eat a week before this video was filmed.
Nigerian professor suspended by university for cheating
Benedicta Daudu, an associate professor of law and former head of the Department of Jurisprudence and International Law of the Faculty of Law in UNIJOS,
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ibinabo Fiberesima spotted with her kids at her father's coronation (WATCH)
Ibinabo Fiberesima's dad was crowned Chief and Head of Fiberesima War Canoe over the weekend at their hometown Okrika, Rivers State. search feed search feed
Patience Jonathan To Contest For Senate in 2019 - NAIJ
Multiple sources in Rivers state have told NAIJ.com that former Nigerian first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan is under pressure to contest for the Rivers East
In China: Asian country regulates online streaming on social media
China’s press and publication regulator on Tuesday ordered social media platforms featuring video and audio programmes to obtain licenses. The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio,
INEC Chairman Speaks To The Interview On ‘Wike Tape’, Says It Provides Useful Clue
Have you been in touch with the family of the policeman murdered on duty during the election? We paid tribute to the memory of DSP Alkali
Nigeria Quiz: 7 Facts You Need To Know About Tuberculosis (Day 195)
For a chance to win N3000 in recharge cards in the NB Daily recharge competitions, please review the article in the link below and answer
Donald Trump Reacts To Electoral College Victory
United States President-elect, Donald Trump has reacted to the electoral victory that stamped his election.Trump said: We did it! Thank you to all of my
Post Your Comment below: >>