Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Again, top MMM guiders flaunt lavish wealth, donate to charity(Photos)

Home | News | General | Again, top MMM guiders flaunt lavish wealth, donate to charity(Photos)

Although the Ponzi scheme has been frozen and Nigeria is in a recession, these have not stopped top guiders of the Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM) from showing off what they have gained from the money-doubling movement.

MMM guiders Delta

MMM guiders flaunting their exotic vehicles on streets of Delta

Photos snapped in Abraka in Delta state showed the guiders driving huge SUVs which they purportedly got from the scheme in what has been described as a likely image laundering staunt for the movement that is expected to return in January 2017.

MMM guiders Delta

The MMM guiders cause scene as drove on the streets of Delta

The guiders also distributed relief materials like rice, money, groundnut oil, palm oil and others to the less privilege people.

MMM guiders Delta

More MMM guiders flaunting their massive rides on streets of Delta

The guiders cruised around town in exotic vehicles as they visited an Orphanage Home in Delta to donate materials to mark the yuletide.

MMM guiders Delta

The MMM guiders pose with relief materials donated to an orphanage in Delta

MMM guiders Delta

MMM guiders posing with their donations to orphanage home in Delta

Ugorji hosted the party on Wednesday, December 21 and showed off his wealth even as he was seriously guided by 2 hefty security guards.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

12 hours 37 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

12 hours 39 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

12 hours 42 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

12 hours 47 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

12 hours 53 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

13 hours 32 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

13 hours 52 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

13 hours 56 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

14 hours ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

14 hours 12 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

14 hours 24 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

14 hours 30 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

14 hours 40 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

15 hours 6 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 11:51:00 Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings

Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December

0 News 22/12/2016 11:45:00 Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest

Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the

0 News 22/12/2016 11:48:00 Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life

Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life ​Early last week, there were reports

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 01/12/2016 08:51:00 Maikanti Kacalla Baru, NNPC boss makes special vow as Buhari plans to present budget to NASS

Maikanti Kacalla Baru, NNPC boss makes special vow as Buhari plans to present budget to NASS

 The  Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Kacalla Baru, was in Benin where he spoke about the corporation’s next line of action – Godwin

0 Videos 08/12/2016 07:28:00 "Security agencies almost through with Dogara investigation"

"Security agencies almost through with Dogara investigation"

- Abdulmumin Jibrin says security agencies have almost caught up with Speaker Dogara and other members of the lower house who were involved in budget

0 Videos 15/12/2016 02:00:00 Governor Wike 'Caught On Tape Threatening To Kill Electoral Officers'

Governor Wike 'Caught On Tape Threatening To Kill Electoral Officers'

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been caught on tape as he held a telephone with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),

0 Videos 20/12/2016 00:24:00 Governor set to appoint 6,000 new aides, create 50,000 jobs

Governor set to appoint 6,000 new aides, create 50,000 jobs

- Governor Ben Ayade says he would appoint 6, 000 new aides and create 50, 000 jobs as from January 2017 - He says the appointment

0 Videos 02/12/2016 08:19:00 Tiny rescue puppy twerks with delight while enjoying dinner

Tiny rescue puppy twerks with delight while enjoying dinner

This tiny rescue puppy twerks while enjoying her dinner. It is reported that she required assistance to eat a week before this video was filmed.

0 Videos 06/12/2016 01:21:00 Nigerian professor suspended by university for cheating

Nigerian professor suspended by university for cheating

Benedicta Daudu, an associate professor of law and former head of the Department of Jurisprudence and International Law of the Faculty of Law in UNIJOS,

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2016 13:25:00 Ibinabo Fiberesima spotted with her kids at her father's coronation (WATCH)

Ibinabo Fiberesima spotted with her kids at her father's coronation (WATCH)

Ibinabo Fiberesima's dad was crowned Chief and Head of Fiberesima War Canoe over the weekend at their hometown Okrika, Rivers State. search feed search feed

0 News 21/12/2016 02:31:00 Patience Jonathan To Contest For Senate in 2019 - NAIJ

Patience Jonathan To Contest For Senate in 2019 - NAIJ

Multiple sources in Rivers state have told NAIJ.com that former Nigerian first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan is under pressure to contest for the Rivers East

0 News 20/12/2016 06:59:00 In China: Asian country regulates online streaming on social media

In China: Asian country regulates online streaming on social media

China’s press and publication regulator on Tuesday ordered social media platforms featuring video and audio programmes to obtain licenses. The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio,

0 News 18/12/2016 10:46:00 INEC Chairman Speaks To The Interview On ‘Wike Tape’, Says It Provides Useful Clue

INEC Chairman Speaks To The Interview On ‘Wike Tape’, Says It Provides Useful Clue

Have you been in touch with the family of the policeman murdered on duty during the election? We paid tribute to the memory of DSP Alkali

0 News 16/12/2016 05:49:00 Nigeria Quiz: 7 Facts You Need To Know About Tuberculosis (Day 195)

Nigeria Quiz: 7 Facts You Need To Know About Tuberculosis (Day 195)

For a chance to win N3000 in recharge cards in the NB Daily recharge competitions, please review the article in the link below and answer

0 News 20/12/2016 11:14:00 Donald Trump Reacts To Electoral College Victory

Donald Trump Reacts To Electoral College Victory

United States President-elect, Donald Trump has reacted to the electoral victory that stamped his election.Trump said: We did it! Thank you to all of my

Most Watched Movies

cron