Coltrain Chimurenga nicodemously signs petition to deport Nick Mangwana

American Zanu PF apologist, Coltrain Chimurenga who leads the December 12 Movement in American that has been used as Zanu PF's Rent A Crowd to counter citizens protesting against Mugabe's regime in New York is said to be pushing for the deportation of a United Kingdom based Zanu PF chairperson Nick Mangwana whom he suspect to be MDC.

Sources say Coltrain has been paid handsomely by Zanu PF and allocated a farm in Zimbabwe even when bonafide Zimbabweans have not been allocated anything and still live in unarable lands.

Zexie Mashonga  says Caltrain nicodemously signed the ongoing petition for British Government to deport Zanu PF's Nick Mangwana!!

"Unbeknown to Coltrain, Change.Org alerts the person who sent the link on who has signed up even if they choose to be anonymous. Normally I do not share who signed BUT for the sake of helping Zanu PF, urging you all Zimbabweans and friends of democracy all over the world to sign and share this petition!," said the source.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

