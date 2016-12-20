Coltrain Chimurenga nicodemously signs petition to deport Nick Mangwana

Sources say Coltrain has been paid handsomely by Zanu PF and allocated a farm in Zimbabwe even when bonafide Zimbabweans have not been allocated anything and still live in unarable lands.
Zexie Mashonga says Caltrain nicodemously signed the ongoing petition for British Government to deport Zanu PF's Nick Mangwana!!
"Unbeknown to Coltrain, Change.Org alerts the person who sent the link on who has signed up even if they choose to be anonymous. Normally I do not share who signed BUT for the sake of helping Zanu PF, urging you all Zimbabweans and friends of democracy all over the world to sign and share this petition!," said the source.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Related Articles
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December
Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest
Home | News | General | Army captures 80% of Sambisa, constructs roads in the forest The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the
Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
Home | News | General | Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life Early last week, there were reports
Most Watched VideosView all posts
We are tired of passing budgets that are not implemented – Saraki
– Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed his frustration on non-implementation of budgets – Saraki said he and his colleagues are not happy with the situation –
Tiwa Savage breaks hotness record as new Kelly Rowland?
It is no news that Nigerian artiste are gradually taking over in the music industry. There’s proof in how some of our very own stars
More Jonathan aides fall into EFCC trouble over missing N450bn (see list)
A long list of government agencies could have their former bosses under the Goodluck Jonathan administration invited by the EFCC - The EFCC has confirmed that
Warning! Chemicals are now used to make FAKE MEAT (photos,video)
Just when many are still baffled about the influx of fake rice in the country, another one has been discovered - fake meat! The fake meat
This lioness is really hurt. What will happen next?
The lions are mammals which are supposed to be one of the lagrest cats all over the world. The only one type of cats is
Speaker in trouble! set to be IMPEACHED for eyeing governor’s seat
– There seems to be mass anger at the Imo state House of Assembly following an alleged governorship ambition of the speaker which is said
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ade Love Foundation: The Afolayans awaken a lost era of Nigerian motion picture
There is a winsome era of filmmaking which most Nigerians are oblivious to, and the Afolayans are resurrecting that era, starting with the classic Adeyemi
Emmanuel’s open-door policy’ll hasten implementation of govt policies —Aide
By Dennis Udoma UYO—Special Adviser to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on Political, Legislative Affairs and Water Resources, Mr Ekong Sampson, has expressed optimism
Buhari Approves 24hrs Curfew in Southern Kaduna
President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a Local Government areas of Kaduna State.Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state
8 WONDERFULLY BIZZARE activities you will not believe happens at Ikeja under bridge
Breast enlargement, pink lips, aunty fix your lashes. That is what you will keep hearing whenever you walk past Ikeja under bridge. Those boys will make
FAAC: How FG, States, LGs Shared N386Bn Allocation For November
The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee has allocated a total of N386.9bn to the three tiers of government for the month of November.The amount, when compared
Woman Throws Neighbour's 5-year-old Girl From 15th Floor
The incident took place at Vighnaharta building, Byculla in central Mumbai at around 12.30 pm on Monday.The five-year-old's mother had a fight with the accused
Post Your Comment below: >>