Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Insurgency: Army issues warning on escaping BH terrorists

- The Nigerian Army calls on members of the public to be security conscious of strange movements or persons in the society

- The army urges the public to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action

Army issues alert on escaping BH terrorists

Nigerian Army has urged the public to vigilant of suspicious persons.

The Nigerian Army has warned the public to be weary of some Boko Haram terrorist who could be fleeing from the northeast to other parts of the country to escape military operation in Sambisa forest.

READ ALSO: Troops arrest 504 insurgents, rescue1,880 in Sambisa forest

The acting director army public relations Brig Gen SK Usman gave the warning in a statement on Thursday, December 22.

Usman, called on members of the public especially residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states to be extra vigilant and security conscious of strange movements or persons in the society.

He urged the public to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action.

READ ALSO: Soldiers receive cows from army chief

"We wish to reiterate our commitment of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year. We therefore solicit for more public support and cooperation to achieve that," he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has started the construction of road network to Sambisa forest to ease troops operations in mopping up Boko Haram insurgents.

This was revealed by Major-General Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Irabor made the disclosure during a press conference at the Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri on Thursday, December 21.

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

14 hours 36 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

14 hours 38 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

14 hours 41 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

14 hours 46 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

14 hours 52 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

15 hours 31 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

15 hours 51 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

15 hours 55 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

15 hours 59 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

16 hours 11 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

16 hours 23 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

16 hours 29 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

16 hours 39 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

17 hours 5 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 17:22:00 Naij.com digest: 8 BIG news that broke this Thursday

Naij.com digest: 8 BIG news that broke this Thursday

The NAIJ.com team has gathered the most important news that hit the headlines on Thursday, December 22. Find all the stories you might have missed

0 News 22/12/2016 17:55:00 These five armed robbers terrorised Lagos roads and car owners, now they are in trouble (photo)

These five armed robbers terrorised Lagos roads and car owners, now they are in trouble (photo)

- They are five suspects and were arrested in different parts of Lagos state for the same type of crime - Some of the suspects, including

0 News 22/12/2016 18:01:00 Insurgency: Army issues warning on escaping BH terrorists

Insurgency: Army issues warning on escaping BH terrorists

- The Nigerian Army calls on members of the public to be security conscious of strange movements or persons in the society - The army urges

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 23/11/2016 06:47:00 Tiwa Savage breaks hotness record as new Kelly Rowland?

Tiwa Savage breaks hotness record as new Kelly Rowland?

It is no news that Nigerian artiste are gradually taking over in the music industry. There’s proof in how some of our very own stars

0 Videos 08/12/2016 16:20:00 [Video] How Online Porn and No-Sex Marriages Destroys Lives

[Video] How Online Porn and No-Sex Marriages Destroys Lives

 Love? Marriage? Sex? Can a married couple have all three? Perhaps it’s unrealistic since so many marriages end in divorce today. Why is that? One

0 Videos 16/12/2016 06:30:00 Why my wife's killers in Kano are after my life - Pastor Agbahime cries out for help

Why my wife's killers in Kano are after my life - Pastor Agbahime cries out for help

- The Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) is already warning that issues such as this are part of the reasons for agitation by some sections of

0 Videos 15/12/2016 10:24:00 After deliberation, Nigerian Senate rejected nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman

After deliberation, Nigerian Senate rejected nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman

After an hour of deliberation the Nigerian Senate has rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

0 Videos 25/11/2016 01:08:00 Amnesty Int’l releases video on alleged killing of IPOB members

Amnesty Int’l releases video on alleged killing of IPOB members

Amnesty Int’l releases video on alleged killing of IPOB members Amnesty International, Thursday, released a video to back its report stating that the Nigerian security forces

0 Videos 23/11/2016 03:01:00 Ex-militant Israel Akpodoro raised alarm over threat to his life by the Nigerian military

Ex-militant Israel Akpodoro raised alarm over threat to his life by the Nigerian military

– Ex-militant Israel Akpodoro has raised the alarm over threat to his life by the Nigerian military despite helping to reduce attacks in the Niger

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2016 03:11:00 Nipost set to establish National Post Bank

Nipost set to establish National Post Bank

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Favour Ulebor The Post Master General, PMG of the Nigerian Postal Service, Nipost, Mr. Bisi Adegbuyi says a National Post Bank is

0 News 17/12/2016 08:24:00 We need to improve on governance, accountability, Buhari to ECOWAS leaders

We need to improve on governance, accountability, Buhari to ECOWAS leaders

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need to review the ECOWAS Treaty in order to make the regional organisation more responsive to new

0 News 16/12/2016 21:26:00 Would you reveal your past to your future spouse?

Would you reveal your past to your future spouse?

By Juliet Ebirim Have you ever wondered how much of your past romantic/sexual life you need to reveal as your relationship progresses with marriage in the

0 News 16/12/2016 01:04:00 Real reason Kcee, and E-Money’s Five Star Music are angry with Harrysong

Real reason Kcee, and E-Money’s Five Star Music are angry with Harrysong

Such was their devotion to each other while it lasted. Things have however gone south with them in recent times with many second guessing the

0 News 20/12/2016 01:49:00 Nigeria: FG Introduces New Vehicle Registration System

Nigeria: FG Introduces New Vehicle Registration System

The federal government of Nigeria is introducing a new electronic Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun says.Any vehicle on which duty has not

0 News 17/12/2016 07:31:00 Investigate Wike, Oyegun now over threat comments, election observer, group tells FG

Investigate Wike, Oyegun now over threat comments, election observer, group tells FG

By Levinus NwabughioguABUJA-An independent observer in the last Saturday National and State Assembly rerun elections in Rivers State, Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group, ISDMG, has

Most Watched Movies

cron