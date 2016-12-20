Insurgency: Army issues warning on escaping BH terrorists

- The Nigerian Army calls on members of the public to be security conscious of strange movements or persons in the society
- The army urges the public to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action
Nigerian Army has urged the public to vigilant of suspicious persons.
The Nigerian Army has warned the public to be weary of some Boko Haram terrorist who could be fleeing from the northeast to other parts of the country to escape military operation in Sambisa forest.
The acting director army public relations Brig Gen SK Usman gave the warning in a statement on Thursday, December 22.
Usman, called on members of the public especially residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states to be extra vigilant and security conscious of strange movements or persons in the society.
He urged the public to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action.
"We wish to reiterate our commitment of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year. We therefore solicit for more public support and cooperation to achieve that," he said.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has started the construction of road network to Sambisa forest to ease troops operations in mopping up Boko Haram insurgents.
This was revealed by Major-General Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole.
Irabor made the disclosure during a press conference at the Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri on Thursday, December 21.
