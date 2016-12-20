Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

These five armed robbers terrorised Lagos roads and car owners, now they are in trouble (photo)

- They are five suspects and were arrested in different parts of Lagos state for the same type of crime

- Some of the suspects, including a commercial driver, confessed to the Rapid Response Squad that they actually carried out the crime

Officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos state police command have arrested five robbery suspects in different parts of the metropolis.

The RRS said the suspects were apprehended during a special raid by its operatives on robbers who were attacking and dispossessing members of the public of their valuables in traffic.

RRS nabs 5 traffic robbers in Lagos

These alleged traffic robbers

The suspects, Oyeleke Abdullah (24), Olajide Dipo (17), Saheed Alayande (17), Azeez Yusuph (21) and Oyeniwa Wasiu (18) were nabbed in Victoria Island, Ojodu Berger, Oshodi, Obalende and Ilubirin around the state.

In a statement by the body, before the arrest, the state commissioner of police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, had directed the RRS commander to deploy more operatives to Ojodu Berger, Lekki and Oshodi in order to ensure peace at this festive season.

The operatives of the RRS’s Decoy Team, in arresting one of the suspects, Azeez Yusuph, pretended to have had a broken down car under the Ilubirin bridge around 4.23 am.

READ ALSO: Police discovers illegal oil depot in Lagos, 8 arrested

“It was very early in the morning when an undercover policeman pretended as if his vehicle broke down on the bridge while some of his colleagues hid somewhere to ambush the robbers who would come and harass the lone occupant of the vehicle.

"The suspect showed up few minutes later trying to collect handset and money from him, that was when we arrested him,” tan operative said hinting that the operatives also got complaints from members of the public on RRS social media platforms about the activities of miscreants on road users with broken down vehicle in Ilubirin.

Abdullahi confessed: “I was trying to make ends meet by snatching valuables of stranded drivers on the bridge.”

He explained thathe sleeps underneath the bridge along with his colleagues.

In his confessional statement, another suspect, Oyeleke Abdullah, a danfo driver revealed: “I snatched a Zeltel phone from a passenger around 9:00 pm on Saturday.

"There was traffic entering Lagos on Saturday at Berger, I decided to use that opportunity to snatch handset and other valuables from commuters. My colleague and I do this whenever we need money.”

The third suspect, Saheed Alayande, who was arrested in Oshodi disclosed that he was a bus conductor in the area.

“Whenever I am not doing that, I carry load and wares for people with my friend. It was here that I stole the phone that I was caught with before I was arrested,” he said.

READ ALSO: Man who pretends to be a lady on social media arrested for duping people

Police public relations officer, Superintendent Dolapo Badmos, said that the command was on high alert to curb social miscreants who exploit traffic situations in the metropolis to dispossess Lagosians of their valuables on the road.

The suspects have been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for further investigation.

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

14 hours 36 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

14 hours 38 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

14 hours 41 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

14 hours 46 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

14 hours 52 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

15 hours 31 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

15 hours 51 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

15 hours 55 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

15 hours 59 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

16 hours 11 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

16 hours 23 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

16 hours 29 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

16 hours 39 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

17 hours 5 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 17:22:00 Naij.com digest: 8 BIG news that broke this Thursday

Naij.com digest: 8 BIG news that broke this Thursday

The NAIJ.com team has gathered the most important news that hit the headlines on Thursday, December 22. Find all the stories you might have missed

0 News 22/12/2016 17:55:00 These five armed robbers terrorised Lagos roads and car owners, now they are in trouble (photo)

These five armed robbers terrorised Lagos roads and car owners, now they are in trouble (photo)

- They are five suspects and were arrested in different parts of Lagos state for the same type of crime - Some of the suspects, including

0 News 22/12/2016 18:01:00 Insurgency: Army issues warning on escaping BH terrorists

Insurgency: Army issues warning on escaping BH terrorists

- The Nigerian Army calls on members of the public to be security conscious of strange movements or persons in the society - The army urges

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 16/12/2016 07:25:00 Nigerian man is facing U.S. charges for participating in a scam

Nigerian man is facing U.S. charges for participating in a scam

- A Nigerian man is facing U.S. charges for participating in a scam - The scam targeted thousands of victims globally - Company executives or vendors were

0 Videos 14/12/2016 04:39:00 You have to see the Minister of Environment's breathtaking daughter, Nadine (photos)

You have to see the Minister of Environment's breathtaking daughter, Nadine (photos)

Mrs. Amina J Mohammed is the current Minister of Environment and she is married with six children. Minister of Environment, Amina J Mohammed One of her daughters

0 Videos 30/11/2016 02:23:00 Prostitutes Have Taken Over My Community – Abuja Chief Cries Out

Prostitutes Have Taken Over My Community – Abuja Chief Cries Out

The leader of Utako Community, Abuja, Alhaji Abdullahi Isha, has cried out to the police over the influx of sex hawkers into the community. He lamented

0 Videos 10/12/2016 08:18:00 Buhari congratulates Ghana’s president-elect as he gets ready to work with him

Buhari congratulates Ghana’s president-elect as he gets ready to work with him

- President Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo - He commended the people of Ghana for a peaceful election - He hailed

0 Videos 23/11/2016 02:30:00 CORRUPTION: N2.175 billion fraud discovered in Ministry of Defence

CORRUPTION: N2.175 billion fraud discovered in Ministry of Defence

– Presidential committee investigating arms purchase has uncovered a whopping N2.175 billion fraud in one of the agencies of the Ministry of Defence – The diverted

0 Videos 16/12/2016 00:04:00 Fuel subsidy removal helped us offset burden of N15.4bn monthly - Osinbajo

Fuel subsidy removal helped us offset burden of N15.4bn monthly - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, December 15, disclosed that the fuel subsidy removal has offset a burden of not less than N15.4 billion monthly

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/12/2016 02:24:00 How Aregbesola produced 170 millionaires in Osun

How Aregbesola produced 170 millionaires in Osun

The Osun state government under the leadership of governor Rauf Aregbesola, has produced 170 millionaires in the last six years through the Osun Broiler Outgrowers

0 News 19/12/2016 06:05:00 EFCC Mocks Arsenal Over Defeat To Man City

EFCC Mocks Arsenal Over Defeat To Man City

Arsenal is fourth in the English Premiere League table. After their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City yesterday, a fan asked EFCC to pick up their

0 News 20/12/2016 13:50:00 President Buhari Signs 8 Bills Into Law [LIST]

President Buhari Signs 8 Bills Into Law [LIST]

Nigeia's President Muhammadu Buhari has signed eight bills into law.This is according to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate),

0 News 17/12/2016 18:07:00 Check out the corps member that led the passing out parade in Bauchi State (WATCH)

Check out the corps member that led the passing out parade in Bauchi State (WATCH)

The corps member led the passing out parade during the end of the 2016 batch B orientation camp at Wailo, Bauchi State. search feed search

0 News 22/12/2016 11:50:00 REVEALED! See the real reasons why there are so many single Nigerian ladies in the society

REVEALED! See the real reasons why there are so many single Nigerian ladies in the society

Home | News | General | REVEALED! See the real reasons why there are so many single Nigerian ladies in the society It has been discovered

0 News 16/12/2016 13:26:00 Ex-Adamawa Gov. Murtala Nyako Reacts To Supreme Court Judgement

Ex-Adamawa Gov. Murtala Nyako Reacts To Supreme Court Judgement

Former Governor of Adamawa, Mr. Murtala Nyako, who lost the bid to return to office said he accepted the outcome of Supreme Court judgement in

Most Watched Movies

cron