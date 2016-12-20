Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naij.com digest: 8 BIG news that broke this Thursday

The NAIJ.com team has gathered the most important news that hit the headlines on Thursday, December 22. Find all the stories you might have missed below.

1. JUST IN: Massive Biafra protest hits Enugu over Buhari’s visit (photos/video)

News digest: 8 stories that broke this Thursday

Biafra protesters ask President Muhammadu Buhari not to step into Enugu

The planned visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to Enugu for an economic and security summit alongside former president Olusegun Obasanjo has sparked heavy protest in the state.

2. Sen. Nwaoboshi celebrates Ibori as he leaves UK prison

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has revealed that convicted former governor, James Ibori orchestrated political manoeuvres even from his prison cell in London.

3. Whooping $1.30million discovered from Buhari’s anti-corruption panel member

News digest: 8 stories that broke this Thursday

Air Commodore Umar Mohammed

Over $1.30million cash has been recovered from the Abuja home of a member of the committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the procurement of arms and equipment in the Armed Forces, Air Commodore Umar Mohammed (retd).

4. Drama as dead man comes back to ask for his missing tongue, manhood (photo)

There was shock recently when a dead South African man, Posole Mokoena, started demanding for his missing body parts.

38-year-old Posole who was found dead and already been buried, got everyone on their toes, including his family members.

5. Trump insists he will ban Muslims from entering America

News digest: 8 stories that broke this Thursday

The statement of the president-elect of the United States of America

The US President-elect Donald Trump has called the recent attacks in Germany and Turkey “terrible” and insisted on his plans to ban Muslims from immigrating to the United States.

6. President Buhari absent at Igbo Summit in Enugu after IPOB threat

President Muhammadu Buhari was nowhere to be found at the maiden South-East Economic and Security Summit which was held in Enugu state on Thursday, December 22.

7. Fisherman takes photos of what lives in the deep waters and social media goes crazy

News digest: 8 stories that broke this Thursday

Horrifying fish of deep sea

A Russian deep sea fisherman who works on a fishing trawler based in Murmansk, a port city in the extreme northwest part of Russia, has set social media agog with photos of his catches.

8. Soldiers receive cows from army chief (photos)

News digest: 8 stories that broke this Thursday

Soldiers cooking food

Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai who is the chief of army staff has brought smile to the faces of troops fighting Boko Haram when he sent cows to them for Christmas.

Most Watched Movies

