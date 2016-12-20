Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 personnel, ambulances, patrol vehicles

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA— The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has deployed 36,000 personnel, comprising regular and special marshals, across the country to ensure smooth traffic during the Christmas and New year celebrations.

FRSC-operatives

Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the end of year operations, which would last for 28 days from December 19 to January 15, 2017, would address traffic challenges.

He said this year’s special patrol was planned after conducting studies on traffic trends during the last operations, adding that logistics such as ambulances, patrol vehicles and rescue equipment had been deployed.

He said: “I wish to point out that from the strategic goals of 15 per cent reduction in road traffic crashes and 25 per cent in fatality rate set for 2015, the corps is on course.

“For instance, as at September 2016, we had achieved 77.19 per cent of the expectation in road traffic crashes reduction, while 83.33 per cent was achieved in respect of the fatality rate reduction.

“The special patrol operation with the theme: ‘Crash the Crash’ involves participation of law enforcement agencies as well as transport unions with support from some civil society organisations.

“The Nigerian Air Force would render aerial support for the success of the exercise by assisting in monitoring traffic trends and giving prompt directives for remedial actions to boost the efficiency of the operations.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

16 hours 38 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

16 hours 40 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

16 hours 43 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

16 hours 48 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

16 hours 54 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

17 hours 33 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

17 hours 53 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

17 hours 57 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

18 hours 1 minute ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

18 hours 13 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

18 hours 25 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

18 hours 31 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

18 hours 41 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

19 hours 7 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 16:22:00 Down under move thrills Ordega

Down under move thrills Ordega

Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season. Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who

0 News 22/12/2016 17:40:00 How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria

How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria

The story of how James Ibori went from convicted thief in London in the 1990s, to become governor of a wealthy oil-producing Nigerian state and

0 News 22/12/2016 20:00:00 EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele

EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele

By Emman Ovuakporie&Johnbosco AgbakwuruMR. Kayode Oladele represents Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Oladele, who is a former staff of the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 26/11/2016 02:30:00 Only 3 Policies Can Take Nigeria Out of Recession – Emir Sanusi Insists

Only 3 Policies Can Take Nigeria Out of Recession – Emir Sanusi Insists

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has stated for yet another time the three sure steps that would take Nigeria out of its current econimic

0 Videos 20/12/2016 07:49:00 This lioness is really hurt. What will happen next?

This lioness is really hurt. What will happen next?

The lions are mammals which are supposed to be one of the lagrest cats all over the world. The only one type of cats is

0 Videos 17/12/2016 06:49:00 Drunk burial workers stage Christmas party in morgue

Drunk burial workers stage Christmas party in morgue

Drunk burial workers stage Christmas party in morgue in Moscow

0 Videos 22/12/2016 03:54:00 Over 6,000 maritime workers lose their jobs due to recession

Over 6,000 maritime workers lose their jobs due to recession

- Over 6,000 workers in the maritime sector have lost their jobs in the last one year - This is due to the current economic recession

0 Videos 12/12/2016 03:40:00 We were singing and dancing when the church collapsed - Survivor

We were singing and dancing when the church collapsed - Survivor

- A survivor from the Akwa Ibom church building collapse said a lady had just been called for praise and worship when the incident happened -

0 Videos 20/12/2016 06:48:00 Buhari set to storm South-East despite IPOB's threat

Buhari set to storm South-East despite IPOB's threat

- President Muhammadu Buhari will be attending the economic and security summit in Enugu state - The summit will seek to address issues of conflict in

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 16/12/2016 13:28:00 I have been vindicated, former governor Nyako speaks on Supreme Court judgment

I have been vindicated, former governor Nyako speaks on Supreme Court judgment

- The former governor of Adamawa state Murtala Nyako has reacted to a Supreme court judgment on an appeal against his impeachment - The former governor

0 News 22/12/2016 10:14:00 Buhari Set To Build Nuclear Power Plants In 2 States

Buhari Set To Build Nuclear Power Plants In 2 States

President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government said it has concluded plans with Russia to build nuclear power plants in Kogi and Akwa Ibom states.Premium Times quoted

0 News 22/12/2016 08:52:00 Nigerian Army Captures 80% Of Sambisa, Constructs Roads In The Forest

Nigerian Army Captures 80% Of Sambisa, Constructs Roads In The Forest

The Nigerian military on Wednesday said it had commenced the construction of roads into the Sambisa and Alagarno havens of the Boko Haram insurgents.The military

0 News 20/12/2016 07:06:00 Shame: How 'Ashawo' things were discovered in one of Alex Badeh’s mansions

Shame: How 'Ashawo' things were discovered in one of Alex Badeh’s mansions

The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital and new media, Tolu Ogunlesi, has disclosed some stunning findings in one of the houses of

0 News 16/12/2016 08:33:00 "Skinny Girl in Transit 3": Mothers wear capes too in episode 3

"Skinny Girl in Transit 3": Mothers wear capes too in episode 3

Ndani TV has released episode three of "Skinny Girl in Transit" season 3. In season 3 episode 3, Mama Tiwa goes an extra mile for her

0 News 17/12/2016 06:01:00 Nigerian film maker pledges N500k to any comedian that can crack tasteless jokes about Islam

Nigerian film maker pledges N500k to any comedian that can crack tasteless jokes about Islam

Nigerian film maker pledges N500k to any comedian that can crack tasteless jokes about Islam He shared the below post in his instagram account: Another thing I

Most Watched Movies

cron