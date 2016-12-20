Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 personnel, ambulances, patrol vehicles

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA— The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has deployed 36,000 personnel, comprising regular and special marshals, across the country to ensure smooth traffic during the Christmas and New year celebrations.

Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the end of year operations, which would last for 28 days from December 19 to January 15, 2017, would address traffic challenges.

He said this year’s special patrol was planned after conducting studies on traffic trends during the last operations, adding that logistics such as ambulances, patrol vehicles and rescue equipment had been deployed.

He said: “I wish to point out that from the strategic goals of 15 per cent reduction in road traffic crashes and 25 per cent in fatality rate set for 2015, the corps is on course.

“For instance, as at September 2016, we had achieved 77.19 per cent of the expectation in road traffic crashes reduction, while 83.33 per cent was achieved in respect of the fatality rate reduction.

“The special patrol operation with the theme: ‘Crash the Crash’ involves participation of law enforcement agencies as well as transport unions with support from some civil society organisations.

“The Nigerian Air Force would render aerial support for the success of the exercise by assisting in monitoring traffic trends and giving prompt directives for remedial actions to boost the efficiency of the operations.”