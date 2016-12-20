Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Adegboruwa petitions Saraki, AGF over Magu’s rejection

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A Lagos based lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has petitioned the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Mahmud Malami, SAN, to avail him with information in respect of the recent rejection of the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu, as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Adegboruwa Ebun

In the letter to the Senate President, Adegboruwa is demanding for an official clarification of the position of the Senate, on the request of the President, for the confirmation of Magu as EFCC Chairman.

He is also demanding for the votes and proceeding of the Senate of December 15, 2017, which made the Senate to refuse to confirm Magu and all other communications on the matter.

Also in the letter addressed to the Attorney-General, Adegboruwa is demanding for a confirmation of the present status of Magu in relation to the EFCC, as to whether he occupies any position as an operative, an officer, acting or substantive chairman, of the EFCC and also to know the present head of the Commission.

Adegboruwa said that both applications were made under Section 1 of the Freedom of Information Act, which guarantees the right of any citizen, to have access to or request information from any public official, on any matter. He further stated that he expects to receive their responses after seven days of the receipt of his applications, as stated under section 4 of the Freedom of Information Act.

Most Watched Movies

