Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

No country can make progress without pain – Osinbajo

…visits Mpape Artisans’ Village, accuses previous govt of waste

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on Nigerians not to despair in the current economic downturn, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government was addressing the challenges.

Osinbajo

He said that no country in the world could be successful without going through pains.

Osinbajo, who also blamed the past administrations in the country for current problem, however, showed faith in the efforts of the current government to right the wrongs of the past.

He spoke when he paid an unscheduled visit to Mpape artisans’ village, located near the Maitama district of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja FCT, yesterday.

Accompanied by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, the Minister interacted with the artisans and made clarifications on some government policies and programmes.

He stated the plans of the government to develop small businesses and at the same time create sustainable jobs for Nigerians. He also assured of government’s commitment and determination to support the growth of small and medium scale enterprises in the country.

He said the government had reinvigorated rice production programme to relaunch Nigeria on the path of improved and sustainable production of rice for domestic consumption, contrary to what was obtainable in the recent past.

He said: “We are progressing but it is slow and the reason it is slow because there have been a lot of damage in the past.

“For instance, look at what is happening in the Niger Delta; that is where we get most of the money.

“But when the boys in the Niger Delta decided to start blowing up pipelines, production dropped from the 2 million barrels per day that we used to do, to 1 million per day and we lost 60 per cent of what we used to earn from oil. That is partly responsible for the problem that you see today.

“Now, there are many people with jobs because we are beginning to produce rice, mill it locally and distribute.

“In the meantime it will be expensive and when it is expensive, there will be suffering but that is the only way we are going to stop importing rice.

“There is no country that can make progress without some pain.”
Osinbajo also said government was serious with the fight against corruption, stressing that “if you don’t fight corruption, the money we are trying to get, some persons will pocket it and that is all and there won’t be anything.”

Earlier, the artisans led by the chairman of Mpape Artisans Association, Mr Obafemi Adeleye, expressed delight at the presence of the Vice President at the village.

He said the artisans who had never hosted a high-profile guest at the village want the Vice President to support them in securing a permanent location for the Mpape Artisans Village, assuring him of their unalloyed support for the administration’s policies on support small businesses.

He said: “we have been trying to get a land for our mechanic village through our cooperative but we have not been able to get one.

“We are suffering and have lost so much in the past years because we do not have a permanent place to do business.

“We are very happy to see that big people like you are visiting places that many Nigerian politicians have never visited, we are very grateful for your visit today.

“We are begging government to support us to get our permanent site, we are ready to pay our dues to get the land, we have visited the FCDA but we have not been successful so far.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

16 hours 38 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

16 hours 40 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

16 hours 43 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

16 hours 48 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

16 hours 54 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

17 hours 33 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

17 hours 53 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

17 hours 57 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

18 hours 1 minute ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

18 hours 13 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

18 hours 25 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

18 hours 31 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

18 hours 41 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

19 hours 7 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 16:22:00 Down under move thrills Ordega

Down under move thrills Ordega

Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season. Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who

0 News 22/12/2016 17:40:00 How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria

How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria

The story of how James Ibori went from convicted thief in London in the 1990s, to become governor of a wealthy oil-producing Nigerian state and

0 News 22/12/2016 20:00:00 EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele

EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele

By Emman Ovuakporie&Johnbosco AgbakwuruMR. Kayode Oladele represents Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Oladele, who is a former staff of the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 10/12/2016 08:39:00 Money speaking! Bride’s entrance into her wedding reception will wow you (photo, video)

Money speaking! Bride’s entrance into her wedding reception will wow you (photo, video)

When a man is in love, he finds different ways to show it. It appears this groom has found his own distinct way of showing

0 Videos 07/12/2016 02:42:00 Caught in Lagos, these Bolivian nationals to spend 36 years in a NIGERIAN prison (photos)

Caught in Lagos, these Bolivian nationals to spend 36 years in a NIGERIAN prison (photos)

- They are from Bolivia, but in Nigeria, they engaged in the production of hard drugs in partnership with two Igbo people - While the three

0 Videos 06/12/2016 03:46:00 Anti-corruption war: How presidency, Senate are frustrating Magu’s confirmation

Anti-corruption war: How presidency, Senate are frustrating Magu’s confirmation

- Sources close to the presidency say President Muhammadu Buhari does not mind the confirmation of Magu as EFCC boss - Magu’s name has been sent to

0 Videos 05/12/2016 06:42:00 Things you must do with your partner before getting married

Things you must do with your partner before getting married

It is sad that many people miss out on an important part of courtship simply because the are in a rush to get married. Dating

0 Videos 05/12/2016 07:34:00 Amid suspension, Senator Shehu Sani gives Kaduna Governor el-Rufai a new name

Amid suspension, Senator Shehu Sani gives Kaduna Governor el-Rufai a new name

Editor's note: The crisis in the Kaduna state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued even after the Senator representing Kaduna Central Shehu Sani

0 Videos 09/12/2016 09:00:00 See loved up photo of Saraki and wife on 25th wedding anniversary

See loved up photo of Saraki and wife on 25th wedding anniversary

Bukola Saraki is the current senate president of Nigeria and former governor of Kwara State. Senate President, Bukola Saraki and wife Toyin He and his beautiful wife,

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2016 11:49:00 How Obasanjo used EFCC to destroy Atiku – Ex ambassador list people that received bribe

How Obasanjo used EFCC to destroy Atiku – Ex ambassador list people that received bribe

- Ambassador Maisule described the EFCC under Olusegun Obasanjo as a tool to attack opposition - He said Atiku was intimidated by the EFCC for not

0 News 21/12/2016 08:35:00 8 WONDERFULLY BIZZARE activities you will not believe happens at Ikeja under bridge

8 WONDERFULLY BIZZARE activities you will not believe happens at Ikeja under bridge

Breast enlargement, pink lips, aunty fix your lashes. That is what you will keep hearing whenever you walk past Ikeja under bridge. Those boys will make

0 News 19/12/2016 15:04:00 Kayode Fayemi to purchase 38 Nissan vehicles for N328m

Kayode Fayemi to purchase 38 Nissan vehicles for N328m

Abuja – Dr Kayode Fayemi, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development says N328 million is earmarked to purchase 38 Nissan Hillux vehicles for 36

0 News 21/12/2016 10:46:00 GOOD NEWS! FG ready to employ 300,000 graduates

GOOD NEWS! FG ready to employ 300,000 graduates

- The federal government has said it is ready to employ 300,000 graduates - The graduates, the minister of information, culture and tourism Lai Mohammed said,

0 News 18/12/2016 08:49:00 Nigerian Students Lament – We Put Our School Fees, Project Fund in MMM

Nigerian Students Lament – We Put Our School Fees, Project Fund in MMM

Nigerian students who are currently caught in the web of MMM cash freeze has let out their frustrations on the scheme.Below are some interviews conducted

0 News 16/12/2016 03:23:00 Governor Wike’s Key Collaborators In Leaked Audio Named

Governor Wike’s Key Collaborators In Leaked Audio Named

An investigation by Saharareporters has unmasked the identities of collaborators who played a role in leaked intercepted telephone calls that revealed Governor Nyesom Wike of

Most Watched Movies

cron