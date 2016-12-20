Lagos govt, relations remember slain Apapa LASTMA zonal head

*He died gallantly– Uncle
By Monsuru Olowoopejo
Top government officials, relatives friends and other sympathisers, yesterday thronged Ogba, Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), venue of the 8th Day Fidau prayers for the repose of the soul of late Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Apapa zonal head, Surajudeen Bakare.
The late LASTMA officer was killed through a mob action while enforcing the 2012 Lagos state road traffic law in Apapa axis of the state.
Among the top government officials at the event was the General Manager of LASTMA, Bashir Braimah and others.
The Muslim clerics preached on the need for men to make humility their watch word.
Earlier, an uncle to the deceased, Mr. Abdulganiy Fatoyinbo, said that they were consoled that the deceased not die as a coward but as a gallant officer while servicing his fatherland.
Fatoyinbo disclosed that Bakare and his team were directed to ease traffic within the axis, adding that they started the job on Monday and on Thursday, he was attacked by some unidentified hoodlums, who stabbed him and dump his body in a nearby drainage.
“If anyone sees the picture of the deceased when he was brought out of the drainage, he or she would understand what the perpetrators did. Infact when his parents saw the picture, they both wept profusely. It took the intervention of the relatives to ensure they stopped crying.”
He lamented that the security deployed to protect the traffic officers weren’t enough and alleged that those assigned to protect the team during the traffic enforcement within Apapa axis abandoned the team on duty.
“If the security officers were with the team, he wouldn’t have been attacked. And that was why I often say that all civil servants including LASTMA officers are not safe.”
Fatoyinbo however appealed to the state government to honour the deceased LASTMA zonal head for dying in active service for the state.
He also urged the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous act, noting that, this is the only way we can ensure that gruesome murder of public officers do not occur in Lagos State again.
Related Articles
Down under move thrills Ordega
Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season. Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who
How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria
The story of how James Ibori went from convicted thief in London in the 1990s, to become governor of a wealthy oil-producing Nigerian state and
EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele
By Emman Ovuakporie&Johnbosco AgbakwuruMR. Kayode Oladele represents Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Oladele, who is a former staff of the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Donald Trump appoints Ben Carson as secretary of housing and urban development
US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, December 5, named Ben Carson, his former rival for the Republican nomination, as secretary of housing and urban development. Donald
Buhari congratulates Ghana’s president-elect as he gets ready to work with him
- President Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo - He commended the people of Ghana for a peaceful election - He hailed
Tiwa Savage breaks hotness record as new Kelly Rowland?
It is no news that Nigerian artiste are gradually taking over in the music industry. There’s proof in how some of our very own stars
Madonna expressed disappointment with the outcome of the US Presidential elections
Madonna has expressed disappointment with the outcome of the US Presidential elections. Speaking to Billboard magazine, she said Trump's victory felt like someone died and she
This woman can crush a watermelon with her thunder THIGHS, Take a look (video)
What else can you do with your thighs? Well, let arm wrestling champion Kortney Olson show you in the clip below The power of thighs. It
EXPOSED! Aide withdrew N16.7 billion cash for former PDP governor
– A former cashier in the Plateau state Government House has made a startling revelation – Yusuf Pam, told a probe panel of enquiry how he
Most Read NewsView all posts
US Electoral College to Determine Trump's Fate Today
The US Electoral college is set to determine the political future of President-elect Donald Trump today.The Electoral College’s 538 members will today gather at 50
Ogun partners American Embassy to train 2,000 teachers
By Daud Olatunji THE Ogun State government has collaborated with the United States of American Embassy and Microsoft Nigeria to train 2,000 teachers on the use
Russian Ambassador Shot And Killed In Turkey
The Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was shot in an attack at an art gallery in Ankara and died of gunshot wounds shortly thereafter,
JUST IN: Another 21 Chibok girls rescued, presidency comments on release
At least, another 21 Chibok school girls kidnapped by Boko Haram have been released by their abductors. Some of the kidnapped chibok girls According to various reports,
Latest Music: Yemi Alade, Trey Songz sing “Follow Me” [Produced by DJ Maphorisa]
Ever wondered what the fusion between Trey Songz and Yemi Alade would sound like? Well then, get in here and see for yourself their new
Tajamuka wants Mugabe out of presidential race
Home | Africa | Tajamuka wants Mugabe out of presidential race A Pressure group #Tajamuka/ Sesijikile has vowed not to allow a 94 year old person
Post Your Comment below: >>