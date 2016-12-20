Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Lagosians besiege centres to purchase LASG’s LAKE Rice

*Demand extension of sales beyond Yuletide

By Monsur Olowoopejo

Lagos—The residents of Lagos State yesterday crowded the centres where the state government’s “Lake Rice” is being sold for N12,000 for a 50kg bag and N6,000 for 25kg.

The government commenced the sale of the rice on Wednesday in centres across the 57 local governments and local council development areas.

Majority of the buyers who lauded the initiative of government to introduce the commodity at a critical time of the year, urged the state government to sustain the sale beyond the Yuletide season.

LAKE rice

Lake Rice is a product of the joint agricultural venture between Lagos State and Kebbi State Governments, designed to ensure food security and showcase Nigeria’s ability to become a rice producing nation.

The name Lake Rice is borne out of the acronyms of the state with LA standing for Lagos and KE for Kebbi.

Mr Sanni Okanlawon, the Special Adviser on Food Security to Governor Akinwumi Ambode in a comment said that the government was fulfilling its promise of giving residents a blissful Yuletide. According to him, the price of the rice was reduced to N12,000 from N13,000 for the 50 kg bag to ensure that Lagosians had access to it for an enjoyable Christmas celebration.

“We are happy to inform Lagosians that the Lake rice is out and available at the various local government areas and local council development areas.

“A 50kg bag is currently selling at N12,000 that is a huge discount considering the price of rice at retail markets.
That shows how eager the state government is to give its folks the best.

“So, we urge everybody to go to those locations to get their bags from today,” Okanlawan said.

The special adviser, however, said he could not confirm the number of trailer loads at each sales point but assured that they were enough to go round.

A visit to the Oko-Oba, Agege sales point, showed that two 40 foot trailers were seen loaded with the produce, while a crowd queued at the center to purchase the rice.

One of the buyers, Mr Segun Esan, said he heard from media reports that the rice would be out and had come quickly to purchase before Christmas day. Esan said he would prefer Lake Rice because it was fresh and made in Nigeria which was very cheap compared to imported rice presently selling at N18,000 in some markets.

A teacher, Mrs Felicia Ajiroba, commended the government for the initiative, adding that the rice would ensure that residents had food during the festive period.

“When I learnt that the price of rice was N20, 000 in the market, I was worried because I felt I would not cook rice for my family during Christmas.

“It was too expensive and I cannot afford it with my meagre salary.

“The subsidised Lake Rice is comforting and a blessing to many residents of Lagos. It shows that the government is concerned about our plight,” she said.

Mrs Wosilat Elegbede, a trader at Ikorodu, said that the rice would alleviate poverty and hunger in the state.

“The case of people stealing pots of rice on the fire would not arise in the state as the price is subsidised and people can choose the size of bag they can afford,” Elegbede said.

Mr Ajibola Oluwa, Sales Coordinator, LASTMA Works Yard, Freeman Street, Lagos Island, said the presence of coordinators at various sales point was to ensure orderliness among the buyers.

According to him, their presence is also to monitor sales of the rice and ensure that every person got at least a bag.

He said that the presentation of Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card was a criterion for purchasing the rice.

Lake rice is being sold at various centers, including Lagos East: Odogunyan Farm Service, Ikorodu; Lagos West: LSADA Complex and Farm Service Center, LAISA Office, Ojo, Ikeja Gramma School, Oshodi among others.

The other sales point are Odogunyan Farm Service Centre, Ikorodu, Temu Farm Service Centre, Epe, Naforiji Town Hall, Eredo, Magbon Alade School, Ibeju and SUBEB premises, Maryland.

Others are; Coconut House, Mowo, Farm Service Centre, Marina, Ikeja Grammar School, Oshodi, LSADA Farm Service Centre, Oko-Baba, Agege and LAISA in Ojo.

It is also being sold at Agric Area Office, Ajah, LASTMA Works Yard, Adeniji/Freeman, Lagos Island, Alakoto Senior High School, Ajegunle, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere and Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre (Rowe Park), Yaba.

0 News 22/12/2016 11:23:00 Nigerian FG allegedly abandons students in Philippines

Nigerian FG allegedly abandons students in Philippines

-NIMASA, a federal agency has been alleged to have abandoned students on scholarships in Philippines -The students were also alleged to be living in terrible conditions

0 News 16/12/2016 10:06:00 FIFA panel upholds 1-year ban on ex- German FA head Niersbach

FIFA panel upholds 1-year ban on ex- German FA head Niersbach

FIFA’s Appeals Committee on Friday rejected an appeal by former German Football Association (DFB) President Wolfgang Niersbach, maintaining a one-year ban on him imposed in

0 News 20/12/2016 05:09:00 How El-Rufai spent N200m treating poverty-stricken children

How El-Rufai spent N200m treating poverty-stricken children

- Nigeria has been rated as one of the countries with highest rate of malnutrition and this is mostly found in the Northern part of

0 News 19/12/2016 13:07:00 CBN Announces Special Dollar Sale to Fuel Marketers, Airlines

CBN Announces Special Dollar Sale to Fuel Marketers, Airlines

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has asked banks to submit bids for a "special currency auction" to clear the backlog of matured outstanding dollar

0 News 16/12/2016 00:01:00 Toke Makinwa visits Abuja childhood home where her parents died in house fire

Toke Makinwa visits Abuja childhood home where her parents died in house fire

Toke Makinwa who is in Abuja today visited the house she lost her parents in a house fire .Her parents died in a fire caused

0 News 20/12/2016 18:10:00 Nigerian Army Offers Clarification On Alleged Video Showing Maltreatment of Soldiers

Nigerian Army Offers Clarification On Alleged Video Showing Maltreatment of Soldiers

The attention of Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip circulating on Social Media of soldiers alleging lack of food and water.  We wish

