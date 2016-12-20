Ondo gov poll: Jegede not challenging Akeredolu’s victory

By Soni Daniel
Akure—In a rare display of statesmanship and political sagacity, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the recently concluded Ondo State Governorship election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, has opted not to challenge the outcome in court, as is usually the practice in Nigeria.
Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, told Vanguard exclusively that he had accepted the victory of Mr Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in good faith and had moved on in the spirit of good sportsmanship.
Jegede, who polled over 150,380 votes to Akeredolu’s 244,842 during the poll, said there was no need to continue to fight over the matter since the people of Ondo State had decided on who they want to serve them at this time.
He said: “I have taken a decision to move on and I wish Governor Rotimi Akeredolu success, promising to release an official statement later in the day.
“I speak for myself. I believe that if I cannot serve the people of Ondo State now, another opportunity will come for me to do so. I have a profession and I am returning to my law practice.
“There is always need to demonstrate true statesmanship and that is what I have done,” Jegede said.
Vanguard learnt that Jegede has not filed any petition against Akeredolu’s victory as expected in law more than 21 days after the results were declared as a demonstration of his sincerity not to challenge the outcome.
It is not clear if his party, the PDP, will disagree with him and approach the Election Petition Tribunal to seek to upturn the APC’s victory.
Related Articles
Down under move thrills Ordega
Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season. Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who
How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria
The story of how James Ibori went from convicted thief in London in the 1990s, to become governor of a wealthy oil-producing Nigerian state and
EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele
By Emman Ovuakporie&Johnbosco AgbakwuruMR. Kayode Oladele represents Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Oladele, who is a former staff of the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian oil workers raise alarm, beg FG to intervene
Some Nigerians working with an American oil and gas service firm, Weatherford International have raised the alarm over gross abuse of local laws and sharp
N2,97120.00 counterfeit currency notes in circulation in Kano state
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) N2,97120.00 counterfeit currency notes in circulation in Kano state - This was discovered between January and November 2016 - N2,
10 common mistakes we all do when negotiating our salaries
Discussion of the salary during the interview is the most difficult episode of your dialogue with the outsourcer. We will try to help you to
Passer-by finds boy sent out of school in Awka and decides to sponsor him up till university
A man, Arinze Okolobu, has shared his story of how he spotted a young boy crying on the road one day in Awka and made
As Delta council workers groan over unpaid salaries, Governor Okowa gives reasons
- Governor Okowa says local government workers are suffering because of their unique salary structure. - Okowa also said that the huge number of workers local
APC suspends own SENATOR as crisis goes overboard
– The ruling All Progressives Congress in entangled in different crises which have continued to threaten its future -One of such crises is the one between
Most Read NewsView all posts
Truck Crushes 7-year-old Boy To Death While Running Errand For His Mother
A sand-carrying truck has crushed a seven-year-old boy, identified as Prosper Eta, to death in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.It was learnt that the incident occurred on
Erotic Story/Marvis Dairies: Interwined mystery [Part 5]
‘Oh my God! Oh my God! Who did this? Mum, Mum please answer, nod, move your hands or legs anything just show me you can
Read what Leo Mezie's wife had this to say about him after his kidney failure
Nollywood actor Leo Mezie recently recovered from kidney failure and his wife of six years, Maureen stood by his side throughout. Leo Mezie and his wife
Buhari’s cabinet reshuffle a wash, says Reno Omokri
Spokesperson to ex President Goodluck Jonathan Reno Omokri has taken a swipe at the reported move by President Muhammadu Buhari to change his cabinet come
UNBELIEVABLE! Outstanding Rivers rerun election to be concluded in 2017
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will conclude two outstanding elections in River state next year - The two elections, which have
Lawal, Magu must resign now - Ex-Senate president
- Adolphus Wabara, the former Senate president, has called on the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu and Babachir
Post Your Comment below: >>