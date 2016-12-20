We’ll strengthen our communication system— Obaseki

By Simon Ebegbulem & Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, disclosed plans by his government to strengthen its internal communication system for effective and unhindered transmission of government activities to the people of the state.

Obaseki, who disclosed this when he received the Zonal Director of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, Mrs. Pauline Igbanor and her team at Government House, said it was in the best interest of every government to ensure that the electorate understood its policies and programmes through the media.

“That is why we are going to strengthen our in-house communication structure. Both infrastructure and people are to ensure that we put out activities of government to you on a timely basis and also very accurately. We are one government that has nothing to hide. Our whole platform is built on transparency and openness,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Mrs. Igbanor described as laudable, the promise by the governor to create over 200,000 jobs, assuring that NTA will assist the state government in ensuring extensive coverage of its programmes.

“Let’s begin to work together to develop quality contents, particularly as regards to governance in Nigeria. We are clear that we have always been a bastion of the best this country has to offer, particularly in the area of communication. Whether it is public or private, Edo people dominate the communication space in this country”.

Obaseki further assured that “our government will one that is responsive, a government that listens, a government that is very clear-sighted as to what its objectives are. A government that is willing to partner and to continue to preserve the unity and the integrity of our country.

Speaking earlier, the Zonal Director, NTA Benin, Mrs. Igbanor, described as laudable, the promise by the governor to create over 200,000 jobs assuring that NTA will assist the state government in ensuring extensive coverage for its programmes.