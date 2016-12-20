Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Church building collapse: Why controversy continues to haunt A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

AKWA Ibom State has in the last two weeks been in the news for incidents bordering on the tragic. Particularly still a talking point days after was the collapse of Reigners Bible Church International located at Uyo village Road, Uyo which led to loss of lives and several others injured.

While families of the victims mourned their losses, the state government had responded by taking proactive measures to ensure that those who survived the unfortunate incident were properly taken care of.

Collapsed structure of Rune Reigners Bible Ministry, a new generation Church located on KM 1, Uyo.

However, even this gesture was not enough to stop controversy from rearing its head with issues being raised about the alleged culpability of certain individuals with regards to the incident. But more pronounced presently is the seeming persistent question of  why nothing much is being said about the condition and whereabouts of the founder of the collapsed church, Akan Weeks, who was supposed to be ordained as a Bishop on the day of the unfortunate incident.

Weeks who many eyewitnesses said escaped unhurt alongside many other ministers of the Gospel who attended the ceremony last week spoke through Planet FM Radio, Uyo claimed that he sustained injuries and was hospitalized. He however did not mention the name of the hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.

He had also debunked widespread speculations that he had gone to Ikot Ekpene where he was secretly ordained despite the disaster. He even gave up on the bishopric enthronement saying that he was no longer interested.

“Let nobody believe the speculation that I was enthroned as the bishop; the enthronement was cancelled completely and I am not interested. Please, this is not the time to crucify me; I’m still your brother. Reigners Church family, I’m still your Pastor.

“The enthronement was cancelled completely and I am not interested. Please let us rise and pray. I really sympathise with the departed soul. Once I’m out of my hospital bed, I will come on air and we will pray together. I was also seriously injured. One of my legs was seriously damaged,” he had said.

Expectedly this had generated heated argument among members of the public in the State capital who till today believe that he was not being sincere about his condition.

Failure of the state government to disclose the hospital Weeks was being treated even made matters worse. Accordingly, some of the citizens had even visited the hospitals government had listed as where  most of the survivors who sustained injuries, including some members of the State Executive Council and aides to the governor, were admitted but Pastor Akan

Weeks was not there. Government had listed the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, UUTH, Ibom Specialist Hospital Uyo and General Hospital Anua Offot, Uyo.

A civil servant who did not mention his name, however expressed sadness over the development thus: “We were told that some government officials sustained injuries and had been treated, that even most of them have been discharged. Some people, including journalists, saw them. But the only person who claimed to also had sustained injury during that disaster and who put that event in place was not seen anywhere. So where is Akan Weeks?”

Publishers of state based Newspaper Publishers were also at the designated hospitals on Monday on fact finding mission.  The Publisher of  Town Crier, Mr. Ernest Akpan, told Vanguard Metro that they actually went to find out if government has done the things that it said it had done towards saving the lives of those affected in the church building collapse considering the controversies that erupted in its wake.

“We went to find out things by ourselves. You know there has been disparity in the reports over the church building collapse, especially in the casualty figures given by government and the media.  And it does not portray the image of the state well.

“You are aware that there are insinuations that it is only government officials affected in the incident that were admitted at the Ibom Specialist Hospital; so we went there to see if actually the sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers of the nobody’s were there.

“We also wanted to find out if the claim by the state government that it is giving free medical treatment to the survivors is true. So those are the reasons we embarked on fact-finding tour of the hospitals. And we acknowledge that government is keeping to its promise by doing what it said it was doing in respect of the accident victims,” he stressed.

Many people were even of the opinion that the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, should have ordered the arrest of the contractor as well as the owner of the Church. Some were even quick to conclude that the fact that the relevant government authority did not arrest the owner of the church (Akan Weeks) and also failed to say anything about his condition till now clearly indicated that it is in a conspiracy of silence over his alleged culpability.

The Governor had during the Christmas Carol last Saturday blamed the church building collapse on human error. He said: “Last Saturday the roof of a church building caved in while worship was going on and this led to the death of 26 persons. We have not fully recovered from the shock but let us say that what fell was a church building (man’s handiwork), not God’s promise.

“The collapse of the building was man’s error and that is why we have set up a high-powered panel of inquiry to determine what went wrong. We are still standing on God’s promises. On Christ, the solid rock, we still stand. This, however, should serve as a reminder of God’s faithfulness.

“We dedicated two days of mourning for the souls of the departed, we   activated the full machinery and resources of Government to aid in the rescue and evacuation of victims of the tragedy and we have assured the victims’ families of government’s resolve to stand by and with them during this time of mourning”.

Meanwhile, the religious group which planned the foiled bishopric enthronement of Akan Weeks under the aegis of  Assembly of Charismatic Ministers and Bishops of Nigeria, ACMB, are insisting that enthronement of Akan Weeks as Bishop would still be performed, but in 2017.  The group made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen last week signed by Archbishop Elijah Mboho and Prof. Ahaziah Umanah, Founder/International adviser, and President of ACMB, respectively.

In the statement the group said the ACMB, “the College of Bishop that planned to carry out the consecration and enthronement of Apostle Akan weeks of the Reigners Bible Church, Uyo Village Road, Uyo, wishes to   condole with the Bishop-elect, his family and his church on the unfortunate tragedy that took place during the service of the consecration and enthronement, Saturday 10th December, 2016”.

The group added: “We also wish to console the families of those who lost their loved ones during that unfortunate tragedy that befell the Christian community in Akwa Ibom Sate. We further console and condole the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, who was physically present in the church during the tragic service, for the loss of lives of citizens and any visitors to the state, who attended the service.

“Finally, we wish to assure the Bishop-elect and his family, the Reigners Bible Church and the Christian community in Akwa Ibom State, that the aborted consecration and enthronement shall be consummated next year, 2017, when he and his family, the church and the assembly, would have picked the spiritual, emotional and physical pieces, arising from that sad tragedy”.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

16 hours 38 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

16 hours 40 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

16 hours 43 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

16 hours 48 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

16 hours 54 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

17 hours 33 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

17 hours 53 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

17 hours 57 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

18 hours 1 minute ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

18 hours 13 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

18 hours 25 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

18 hours 31 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

18 hours 41 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

19 hours 7 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 16:22:00 Down under move thrills Ordega

Down under move thrills Ordega

Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season. Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who

0 News 22/12/2016 17:40:00 How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria

How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria

The story of how James Ibori went from convicted thief in London in the 1990s, to become governor of a wealthy oil-producing Nigerian state and

0 News 22/12/2016 20:00:00 EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele

EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele

By Emman Ovuakporie&Johnbosco AgbakwuruMR. Kayode Oladele represents Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Oladele, who is a former staff of the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 28/11/2016 11:15:00 OMG! See What These Woman Was Caught Doing To Herself In A Public Train.. (Photos+Video)

OMG! See What These Woman Was Caught Doing To Herself In A Public Train.. (Photos+Video)

Some commuters were left shocked after a woman was filmed on a train moving jerkily and making loud noises. The woman, who is wearing a

0 Videos 08/12/2016 06:26:00 4 basic things that will keep you safe during harmattan

4 basic things that will keep you safe during harmattan

We have finally come to that time of the year where the weather betrays you by making your skin look dry and white. The harmattan

0 Videos 06/12/2016 07:57:00 Protest as NNPC deducts N29.857 billion as cost for pipeline repairs

Protest as NNPC deducts N29.857 billion as cost for pipeline repairs

- The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) is not happy - This is due to a deduction by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the

0 Videos 20/12/2016 07:22:00 Coconuts assist Nigeria economics improvement!

Coconuts assist Nigeria economics improvement!

How can coconut farming improve economics in Nigeria? Nigeria is a rich country, one of the main treasures of which are coconuts. We are going to

0 Videos 20/12/2016 00:34:00 Aregbesola and Davido Dance Skelewu [VIDEO]

Aregbesola and Davido Dance Skelewu [VIDEO]

Nigerian Singer Davido made Governor Rauf Aregbesola hit the dance floor during his performance of 'Skelewu' at the Future Awards Africa held last weekend.   See video:    

0 Videos 12/12/2016 10:31:00 Omg! Watch Nigerian Groom and His American Bride Do Amazing Dance Moves at Their Wedding (Video)

Omg! Watch Nigerian Groom and His American Bride Do Amazing Dance Moves at Their Wedding (Video)

A Nigerian man and his American wife has left people thrilled at their wedding reception with their amazing dance moves. This video is already trending online.

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 16/12/2016 04:47:00 INEC Announces Date To Conduct 2 Outstanding Rivers Rerun

INEC Announces Date To Conduct 2 Outstanding Rivers Rerun

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has pledged to conclude two outstanding state assembly rerun elections in Rivers state next year.INEC had last weekend moved

0 News 21/12/2016 09:01:00 2017 Budget: Foreign Media PR, Town Hall Meetings Get 370 Million Naira

2017 Budget: Foreign Media PR, Town Hall Meetings Get 370 Million Naira

A breakdown of Ministry of Information and Culture allocations in the 2017 budget shows that foreign media Public relations and town hall meetings introduced by

0 News 16/12/2016 11:41:00 Biafra: What Uzor Kalu Said After Visiting Nnamdi Kanu in Prison

Biafra: What Uzor Kalu Said After Visiting Nnamdi Kanu in Prison

Ex Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu today paid a visit to IPOB director Nnamdi Kanu at the Kuje prison.Speaking afterwards, he said:"Today, I visited

0 News 19/12/2016 16:42:00 Nigerian prostitutes cut their price for Christmas, 'one round’ goes for N500

Nigerian prostitutes cut their price for Christmas, 'one round’ goes for N500

- The association of Nigerian prostitutes announced festive promo for its customers - The women cut their price for Christmas celebrations for the most loyal customers Commercial

0 News 20/12/2016 12:21:00 4 helpful tips to a happy relationship

4 helpful tips to a happy relationship

Editor's note: Madukaji Obinna Zebulon, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, advises Nigerians not to leave tour relationship to chance. Discover the secrets to a happy relationship

0 News 19/12/2016 08:53:00 101-year-old paedophile bags 13-year prison sentence

101-year-old paedophile bags 13-year prison sentence

A 101-year-old paedophile – one of the oldest convicted criminals in British legal history on Monday was sentenced to 13 years in prison for 21

Most Watched Movies

cron