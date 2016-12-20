Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


8,000 policemen to provide security during 2016 Calabar Carnival

By Emma Una

CALABAR—CROSS River State Police Command has drafted 8,000 policemen to provide security during the 2016 annual Calabar Carnival coming up on December 29.

Mr Ozi Jimoh, the state Commissioner of Police, who spoke to Vanguard, yesterday, in his office, said that policemen from all the units and divisions in the state would be stationed along the Carnival route and other strategic positions to provide adequate security coverage to both the participants and those watching the parade from the sidelines.

He said: “We are about 8,000 policemen in Cross River State and all of us are going to be involved, both the regular and mobile policemen along with their colleagues in the  special units like doctors, works,  drivers and mechanics would all participate.”

He said everyone celebrating the Christmas and Carnival in the state should not have any fear about his security as the Police would ensure no one is attacked or molested during the period.

“We have made adequate plans for both the Christmas and New Year celebrations and nobody need fear being attacked or molested because we have the entire state adequately covered,” he added.

